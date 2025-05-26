Kai Cenat discloses he now owns Streamer University IP, claims he got offers from platforms like Netflix

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has disclosed that he now owns the IP of Streamer University. On May 25, 2025, the New Yorker hosted the final day of his special event. At the 11-minute mark of his Just Chatting broadcast, Cenat spoke up about an "important realization" of an "original" concept.

While expressing uncertainty about hosting another iteration of Streamer University, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member announced that he now owns the event's concept and intellectual property.

Kai Cenat elaborated:

"I think it's literally, like, important to realize what something is so original, you've got to grasp into it. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. You feel me? I don't know if I'm ever going to do this s**t again. I'mma just go ahead and say it - I do not know if I'm going to do this s**t again. I know people want it, and they want it, and they want it, and they want it. But we will just have to see in the future's time. Your boy made some smart moves. We own, like, the idea of Streamer University. We own the IP of Streamer University, chat. So, like, it is ours to share amongst. You feel me? So, yeah, bro."

Kai Cenat insinuates he declined offers from platforms such as Netflix to stream Streamer University

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat insinuated that he turned down offers from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Tubi to broadcast Streamer University. Claiming that he had "already been getting talks" from the companies, the 24-year-old said:

"I'm going to be honest... I'm going to say some real s**t because I haven't given y'all any game for real. One thing I learned with this s**t, bro, a lot of people have been talking about how this s**t should be on Netflix, how this s**t should be on... Amazon Prime should buy this, Tubi should buy it. Somebody hire and they're doing crazy. We already been getting talks from them people. But I want to say this, bro, with an idea like this so original, you gotta keep it where it's at."

Kai Cenat made headlines on May 24, 2025, when he stated that fans can expect "year two" of Streamer University if he has the patience to host the event again.

