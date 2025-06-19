Sakura kisses Jasontheween before Streamer Prom, Kyedae gives her "approval" for their "marriage"

Jason Thanh Nguyen, popularly known as "Jasontheween," has gone viral on social media after attending Streamer Prom alongside Twitch streamer Kyedae's sister, Sakura Shymko. Several moments from his livestream surfaced on social media, although one particular clip has garnered significant traction.

In a nine-second video posted on X, Sakura and Jasontheween were seen conversing before the special event hosted by MacArthur "Funny Mike," and at one point, the former kissed the latter.

In another video, while on their way to Streamer Prom, Jasontheween called Kyedae and said he felt "very blessed" to have Sakura as his partner. He asked the Valorant streamer for her "sister's hand in marriage," saying:

"We're about to head to dinner, and then go to prom. Yo, we're going for Prom King and Queen. Do you think we could do it? Damn! I appreciate that. Yeah, she looks amazing, I'm very blessed. Thank you! Well, I just wanted to call you and, you know, ask for your sister's hand in marriage."

Kyedae responded by giving her "approval":

"I'm about to go to a friend's barbecue right now. You guys look so good together. Oh, my god! Jason, you look so handsome. It's beautiful. Yeah, you guys look so good together. Yeah, 100%, you guys can clean up nicely. You got my approval, gang. That's up to her. (Jason responds, 'Okay, bet. Did you teach that gang s**t?')"

Ludwig says Jasontheween and Sakura's collaboration for Streamer Prom was an "insanely elevated version" of his and QTCinderella's first date

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has shared his thoughts on Jasontheween and Sakura's collaboration for Streamer Prom. Claiming that their livestream was an "insanely elevated version" of his and Blaire "QTCinderella's" first date, the Mogul Money Live host stated:

"...And they were making a song, like a love song, and I was like, 'Dude, this is like... an insanely elevated version of me and QT's first date because me and QT's first date was a stream. You know? And we've been dating for six years. It was six years ago, this week I uploaded the video. And, like obviously, it's way different now. Like, back then, we're both, you know, way smaller streamers. I'm broke as s**t, I just got fired from my job, I have like 150 viewers. This (Jasontheween's livestream) is like 50,000 people are watching you go on a date and making songs together."

Jasontheween made headlines in April 2025 when he became embroiled in a feud with Adin Ross after the Kick ambassador got unbanned from Twitch.

