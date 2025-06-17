Deshae Frost and Funny Mike "Streamer Prom" drama explained

Twitch streamer Deshae Frost and MacArthur "Funny Mike" have been feuding after the former supposedly stated that the latter was 30 years old. The beef between the two takes place just before the Streamer Prom event being organized by Funny Mike, who is collaborating with fast food brand Popeyes to throw a prom party. Many Twitch streamers are expected to attend it.

The drama began with Deshae Frost making a remark about Funny Mike's age, offending the latter. Now, with their friendship souring, Funny Mike has stated that he would not allow Deshae Frost to attend the prom event.

What caused Funny Mike to ban Deshae Frost from Streamer Prom?

The drama between Deshae Frost and Funny Mike supposedly began with the latter stating that the former was "thirty years old." This remark did not go down well with the 28-year-old, who then proceeded to call out Deshae Frost during a Twitch broadcast.

In a clip uploaded to X, which has garnered over 616,000 views so far, Mike appeared disappointed with Deshae Frost's comments. He exclaimed:

"Man, say, Deshae, what the f**k you talking about a n***a thirty, man? What the f**k wrong with you, you hear me? N***a, I'm twenty eight, I ain't even thirty yet... You talking reckless and sh**. Man, you banned from the prom!"

Funny Mike then stated that he did not want Deshae Frost to be present at the event:

"Don't show up to my sh**, boy. they gon' ban the pi** out you.... Tell that p**sy he banned."

In April 2025, Funny Mike was banned after allegedly smashing a friend's car window. The ban was initially reported to be for 30 days. Twitch streamer and musician Darryl "DDG" came to his defense, expressing surprise upon hearing the news.

