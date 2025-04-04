"AMP shooting fireworks at each other": DDG calls on Twitch to be fair after FunnyMike's reported 30-day ban

Darryl "DDG" has called out Twitch over FunnyMike's ban from the website. For context, FunnyMike was banned by the Amazon-owned streaming platform on April 3, 2025, after allegedly smashing a friend's car window. The duration of the suspension was initially reported to be 30 days.

Ad

Rapper and Twitch personality DDG reacted to the news on his broadcast on April 3, 2025, expressing disbelief about the duration of the ban. He called on the platform to be fair:

"What did FunnyMike do, what did he do? Vandalism? How long did they ban him? He broke a window? What? Eh Twitch, 30 days? No, no, no, that ain't right. Twitch you're deada** wrong. Let's try to be fair, let's try to be fair, okay? Let's try to be slightly fair Twitch."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DDG further noted that AMP-affiliated streamers, such as Kai Cenat and others, have been using fireworks on their broadcasts without repercussions:

"This ni**a Kai and the whole AMP are shooting fireworks at each other. But Twitch got to be a little fair, man. I have never been banned before, so I don't know what it feels like. I don't even want to know, but bro, you got to be realistic. AMP's shooting fireworks at each other. Ni**a crack a window, yeah ban him for 30 days? That ain't right."

Ad

Readers should note that FunnyMike's ban lasted only eight hours, according to StreamerBans. He went live hours after DDG made comments in his favor.

"You got to be equal bro": FunnyMike claims Twitch unfairly banned him for smashing a window while Kai Cenat and friends use fireworks without penalties

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his channel was restored within eight hours, FunnyMike went live on Twitch and echoed DDG's sentiments, highlighting that other streamers, like Kai Cenat and AMP-affiliated content creators, have been playing with fireworks without facing penalties.

For context, over the last couple of days, Kai Cenat has used fireworks on multiple Twitch broadcasts. He also used a chainsaw on Ray "Rayasianboy" and RaKai's streaming setup after the two stole his Nicki Minaj chair.

Ad

FunnyMike noted this on his first Twitch stream back from being banned:

"I f**k with Kai, 100%, I'm not trying to throw nobody under the bus. But if breaking a window is f**king TOS and terms of service, you mean to tell me I can't do that. Would I get banned if I light a shell and throw it at this b**ch right here right now?

Ad

"I f**k with Kai, but it gets to a point. If I can't break my partner's window, and ain't nobody was in the car, so my family is in this b**ch and I can throw a firecracker in this b**ch and tell them to run? Make it make sense."

Expand Tweet

Ad

FunnyMike also insinuated that Cenat and AMP have significant influence over Twitch:

"I understand it's not my platform, AMP, they run this sh*t, it's their thing. But, come on man you got to be equal, this sh*t's got to be equal, man."

He is not the only one to accuse Twitch of having double standards. A few months ago, Asmongold claimed that the website selectively applies moderation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback