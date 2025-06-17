"You can't cyber bully a millionaire when you're broke" — DDG slams critics who trolled him for not spending Father's Day with Halo

A clip of DDG bashing critics for trolling him for not spending Father's Day with son Halo, has surfaced online amid the custody drama. The criticism followed a Fathers' Day message the rapper posted through a tweet on X, which read:

"Happy father’s day to all the active dads worldwide 💪🏽💯🖤."

Expand Tweet

Trending

This post led to many netizens mocking him for not spending the day with Halo, due to the custody battle. One user mockingly said:

"That doesn't include you."

Similar reactions from netizens had flooded the comment section, with the rapper even responding back to a few. In the recently surfaced video, DDG could be seen addressing the incident as he said:

"I want all you people online that's been trying to say... because I don't, I can't celebrate father's day how I want to, that you can't cyber bully a millionaire when you're broke. And they say DDG bring up too much money."

DDG further stated that his financial condition has made things a lot better for him, giving him an easier life.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, DDG and Halle Bailey had been involved in a custody battle of their son Halo. Last month, Halle got a temporary custody of their son. This month, however, the rapper filed for custody claiming that Halle was a threat to their child's safety.

Halo was born to the rapper and Halle Bailey in December 2023. About a year later, in October 2024, Halle and the rapper broke up.

Halle Bailey had claimed that being around DDG was not safe for Halo

While DDG had filed an emergency motion earlier this month, trying to restrict Halle Bailey from going out of the country with Halo, the actress had also responded to it on the same day. In her filing, the actress highlighted the fact that the rapper's team had repeatedly ignored attempts of setting up supervised visits since the time she had been granted custody.

She further called the rapper out claiming that he waited for the date, when the restraining order expired, to file for an emergency motion. Halle went about claiming that the the rapper's surroundings were not suitable for their kid.

To corroborate her point, Halle Bailey made references to the recent incident that took place at the DreamCon on June 1. For the unversed, the rapper's brother DuB got into a fight with a heckler who apparently insulted the rapper by calling him "Doo Doo Garbage."

"…I will bring this video to Court. Darryl and the people around him are aggressive and angry, which leads me to believe this is not a safe environment for Halo," said Halle in her filing.

Expand Tweet

She has further claimed that even when the rapper had Halo's custody, he mostly stayed with his mom, since the rapper had to stream in different cities. The judge had ultimately denied the motion filed by DDG.

No additional information about the issue is available as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More