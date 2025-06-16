“Ur irrelevant”- DDG hits back at critic trolling his Father’s Day post amid custody battle with Halle Bailey

DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr) is currently engaged in a custody battle with Halle Bailey for their son, Halo Saint. Amidst this, he recently hit back at a critic following his post on Father's Day, i.e., Sunday, June 15.

Ad

DDG and Halle Bailey got into a relationship in 2022 and had Halo in December 2023. In October last year, they announced that they were splitting up. Since then, they have engaged in multiple legal battles, including custody of their son.

Amidst this, Darryl shared a post on his X account on Father's Day that read:

"happy father’s day to all the active dads worldwide"

A pop culture page named Pop Tingz took a dig at the rapper, quoting his tweet and writing:

Ad

Trending

"So not you?"

Darryl hit back with a quote of his own, writing:

"u a wannabe pop base, ur irrelevant. i can cashapp u the worth of this page. ur Dad hasn’t been active since u came out the closet & that’s not right. i support the LGBT community."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans, however, seemed to support Pop Tingz and slammed the rapper for his post.

Also Read: "Y'all tear Black man down every day" — DDG blasts The Shade Room as he reacts to Kai Cenat pressing their interviewer at BET Awards red carpet

A look at DDG and Halle Bailey's eventful last few months

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In the last few months, the rapper and the actress have seen various ups and downs.

Ad

While they had their son, Halo, in December 2023, they announced their decision to split in 2024. However, they have been fighting over their son's custody since then.

Amidst the custody battle, Halle Bailey had filed for a restraining order against DDG earlier this year, alleging emotional and physical abuse. She said (via TMZ):

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses."

Ad

A court in Los Angeles granted her a 100-day restraining order in May.

Also Read: Melyssa Ford blasts DDG for creating the hashtag "Free Halo" that caused fans to bully Halle Bailey

Notably, Darryl then filed for a restraining order of his own on June 4, 2025. He filed a motion to request the court to stop Bailey from taking their son abroad, specifically to Italy.

He alleged:

"imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm."

Ad

In his motion, the rapper alleged that the The Little Mermaid actress has had bouts of self-harm, which can cause emotional distress to their son.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the court gave Darryl partial restraining order, which doesn't stop Bailey from leaving the country with Halo.

As per the rapper's lawyers, the order includes protection from physical or emotional abuse. He might also be able to have a third party to mediate custody dealings.

Ad

However, the court didn't find enough evidence to stop Halle Bailey from temporary custody of their son or to stop her from traveling to Italy with him.

Also Read: "I don't want to say his name": DDG says BruceDropEmOff isn't relevant enough as streamers' feud reignites

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More