Did DDG's brother DuB get into a fight at DreamCon? Incident where man called rapper "Doo Doo Garbage" explained

Tensions escalated at DreamCon on Sunday, June 1, 2025, when a heckler seemingly insulted rapper DDG. A clip was shared by NoJumper on X that showed someone calling the rapper "Doo Doo Garbage." Footage captured the rapper and his brother DuB approaching the man in question, who kept taunting them.

Eventually, DuB intervened and reportedly lifted and slammed the heckler to the ground. While the Michigan native urged his personal cameraman not to capture the incident, the same was recorded by a number of bystanders.

Meanwhile, the rapper's team members also joined the physical altercation with the man, identified as budding content creator Lil Jay.

The incident happened some time after someone during Streamer University called DDG by the same name, according to reports by HotNewHipHop. This prompted the rapper to kick the individual out.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks shared a clip on June 1 from what seemed like a session from X Spaces hosted by the rapper. The tweet by Akademiks read:

"DDG explains that his brother DuB was in fear for his life as the clout-chasing bum was following them around DreamCon and harassing them for attention."

During the conversation, the rapper clarified that DuB was in fear for his life. According to him, the alleged heckler was following them around at DreamCon.

He even claimed that he asked his older brother to check on this man if he needed some kind of help. The rapper additionally stated that he and his brother were harassed by the alleged heckler. He added:

"The guy continued to try to heckle... He kept trying to just bother us..."

Lil Jay threatened to sue DDG, DuB, and the rapper's entourage for the scuffle at DreamCon

While DDG shared his side of the incident on Spaces, the alleged heckler, Lil Jay, who is also an aspiring content creator, made an announcement on TikTok regarding the incident at DreamCon.

As per The Express Tribune, after the physical confrontation, Jay took to TikTok and said:

"I gotta take legal action against him, his brother, somebody out here. That's unacceptable for real."

According to the aspiring content creator, he believed calling the rapper "Doo Doo Garbage" was funny, and he did not expect a violent reaction from the team.

The threat by Lil Jay did not go unnoticed by DuB, who took to X and reposted a video in which he reacted to the same. In the clip, uploaded on the social media platform on June 1, he said:

"You cannot sue nobody for trying to fight me… it didn’t go the way that your brain thought it was gonna go."

DDG has currently been in the headlines amid the allegations made against him by his former partner, Halle Bailey. According to the BBC, Bailey claimed that the rapper was violent towards her. She further claimed to be concerned about the safety of her and her child.

Last month, a judge ordered the rapper to stay away from Bailey and their son until the next hearing, which was set to be held on June 6, 2025.

