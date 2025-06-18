Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s latest drama explored as the incarcerated rapper says he welcomed her back into his home because she appeared “homeless”

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, stated that he allowed Chrisean Rock and their son into his home because he thought Chrisean was "homeless."

Ad

The incarcerated rapper used a burner phone to leave the message for Chrisean. He stated that he was not interested in getting back with her, and he only offered money so she could support their son and focus on his first steps before his second birthday.

"I offered you money so you could solely focus on our son taking his 1st steps before his second birthday... If you have the fund to get your own space, you're more than free to do that. I thought I was doing a few a solid. You know, you were homeless," the rapper stated.

Ad

Trending

The audio was reposted on X by the Instagram page Hollywood Unlocked.

Ad

For context, it was rumored that Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter Sr., evicted Chrisean and her son in April 2025. On June 9, 2025, the rapper's father posted an Instagram video showing Rock's belongings packed up, confirming the rumors. He clarified that Blueface "made the call" and initiated the eviction.

He stated in the video that after waiting 60 days, he had not received a response from Chrisean Rock regarding her belongings. Johnathan Porter Sr. then said that he arranged to have her belongings sent to a storage facility.

Ad

"I'm so sorry this is happening, but we've tried contacting the individual for the past 60 days, no response, no feedback regarding your personal belongings. So we had no choice but to respectfully pack it up and remove it to a storage facility. We will be mailing you the storage facility information to your last known address," he stated.

Ad

What did Blueface's mom say about Chrisean Rock's eviction?

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards - (Image via Getty)

According to Hype Fresh's June 17, 2025, report, Karlissa Saffold, the rapper's mother, stated on Instagram Live that Chrisean Rock supposedly doesn't have a stable home.

Ad

She also acknowledged that the incarcerated rapper will fulfill his responsibility and provide for his son until he turns 18.

"She's not about to play me. It's clear and obvious that she don't have a stable place to stay, so she's not playing me. I haven't seen her in a stable place yet. He's got a baby by her, so that's something that he's got to deal with for the next 18 years. Graduation, high school, prom, homecoming," Karlissa Saffold stated.

Ad

Previously, on May 21, 2025, Chrisean Rock apologized to Blueface's mother and his ex, Jaidyn Alexis. She stated that she regretted feuding with them and wanted everything to be fine between them, for the sake of her son.

"I'm sorry, Karlissa. I'm sorry, Jaidyn, I'm sorry—who else? I apologize to that whole side of the… people. You know? I'm just sorry because I don't really care about… I really care about my son, bro," Rock said.

Ad

According to The Shade Room's report from October 24, 2024, Blueface is scheduled to be released from prison in July 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More