Blueface reportedly asks his mother not to trust Chrisean Rock over her apology to Karlissa Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis

Incarcerated rapper Johnathan Jamall Porter, aka Blueface, reportedly asked his mother, Karlissa Saffold, not to trust Chrisean Rock's recent apology. Saffold took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to share a screenshot of an apparent text exchange with her son, discussing Rock's video.

For context, in a recent viral clip, Chrisean Rock expressed wanting to reconcile with Blueface's family for the sake of their son, Chrisean Jesus Porter. Informing Johnathan of the apology, Karlissa added that Rock wanted her to be a part of Chrisean Jr.'s life. However, she noted that she didn't "trust" Rock, and the Holy Moly hitmaker replied:

"Yeah me either tbh."

In the caption, Saffold explained that she wanted to hold "baby Porter" but was "uncomfortable" and wary of Chrisean. She noted that the apology from the reality TV star felt like "clout bait" and insincere. However, she hoped she was wrong.

The Aunt-Tea podcast host then shared the entire conversation with Blueface on her IG Stories, where the rapper asked his mother not to trust Chrisean Rock. As also reported by The Shade Room, he wrote:

"Don't entertain it she tryna set you up some."

"Girl, you can come get your grandson" — Chrisean Rock in her apology video

In her Instagram Story, Karlissa Saffold informed her followers that she wanted to move on, but as a family, they were not ready to accept Chrisean Rock as of now. She wrote:

"I'm praying for healing. But we as a family are not ready at this time."

Saffold continued to share her thoughts on the situation in a series of Instagram Stories. In one, she suggested that if Rock wanted to be unblocked, she should pay the $20 she owed Karlissa. In another, she expressed missing her grandson Chrisean Jr.

Karlissa Saffold's IG Stories about Chrisean Rock (Image via Instagram/@karlissa_angelic)

She also reshared a post by @circusofblues2 about Chrisean claiming she fought Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis, upon his request. In this Story, Karlissa stated that Rock won't be able to "divide" them, adding that they would continue to co-parent.

In the aforementioned apology video, reposted by the Instagram account @livebitez, Rock can be heard apologizing to Saffold and expressing her regret over the drama with Blueface's family. The Yahweh singer explained that she wanted to reconcile for the sake of her son, adding that she wanted him to grow up surrounded by love, especially from the male rapper's side of the family.

"I apologize to that whole side of the… people. You know? I’m just sorry, because I don’t really care about… I really care about my son, bro. And I know he be (growin) better having siblings, too."

Chrisean Rock added that she even sent a direct message to Karlissa, despite being blocked on Instagram. Then, referencing Blueface's upcoming release from jail, the Baltimore native addressed Karlissa and stated:

"Girl, you can come get your grandson… for when he comes home in August."

Rock and Blueface were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2020 until 2023. Ahead of their split, Chrisean announced she was pregnant with the rapper's child, and she gave birth in September 2023.

The Thotiana rapper then entered into a relationship with ex Jaidyn Alexis. They were even engaged before calling it quits in December 2023, ahead of Blueface's arrest. It is worth noting that the pair previously dated on and off in the mid-2010s until 2020. They share two children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface seemingly got back together earlier this year, with rumors suggesting they tied the knot. While these rumors remain unconfirmed, Rock also apologized to Jaidyn Alexis in her recent video. Meanwhile, in March, the pair were involved in an online beef after Alexis shared an X post questioning why anyone would want to marry Blueface.

Taking offense, Rock shared a lengthy response stating she "took a risk on love." She also criticized the rapper for not prioritizing his children all the time, adding that she had no issues with Alexis. Elsewhere in her post, Rock called out Karlissa for "exploiting" her grandchildren for clout, which subsequently sparked a back-and-forth.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock has not publicly reacted to Karlissa's recent comments as of this writing.

