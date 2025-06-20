"Nobody can actually press me in real life" — Chrisean Rock responds to her confrontation with India Love at Streamer Prom

A video of Chrisean Rock talking about her confrontation with India Love at Streamer Prom went viral on social media. The clip was posted by @AkademiksTV on X on Friday, June 20, 2025. In the clip, Rock claimed that India was repeatedly asking if she had taken a drink when the former did not even want to get one.

Rock further compared the situation to a drunk individual persuading another person to get intoxicated with them.

"I didn't wanna drink at all. So you know how when someone's already drunk and they want you to be drunk with them?" she said.

Chrisean Rock continued by saying:

"Nobody can actually press me in real life... Two, I love India. That is my baby. She was lit. You know how when you're lit and you're feeling yourself? She was really, really lit."

For further context, the Streamer Prom took place in Houston on June 18. The event was hosted by streamer Funny Mike, according to reports by Houston Chronicle. Mike's Instagram story also reportedly suggested that he was going to crown two streamers at the event as prom king and queen.

The outlet further reported that the event was livestreamed on Funny Mike's Twitch.

Chrisean Rock was recently accused of leaving her baby in the car before the Streamer Prom event

Chrisean Rock had been in headlines recently due to incidents and clips surrounding the Streamer Prom event that happened on June 18. On the same day, Rock was at her LA home in the middle of a live-stream. According to Hypefresh, she was seen asking a Twitch employee to "put the baby in the car."

Expand Tweet

Rock reportedly said the same to the employee while she was on a phone call with Blueface. As per the outlet, she told the Twitch employee:

"I'm gonna put a baby in the car. Is that okay? Do you mind taking him to the car? Thank you."

Hypefresh further reported that the employee acted accordingly and Rock continued with her livestream. In the meantime, four unidentified Twitch workers reportedly wanted to check on the baby out of concern. One of them apparently confirmed that the baby was still there and was crying.

This incident prompted netizens to criticize Chrisean Rock and her responsibility towards the baby. Rock, however, defended herself and stated:

"I am attending to my baby. That's why I have certain people here. Tell me to attend to my baby while I’m working? Put prayer hands, y'all. Everybody that loves me in the chat."

As of now, no legal charges have been filed against Rock surrounding this apparent incident. Meanwhile, according to HotNewHipHop, her livestream also got banned. This prompted many netizens to presume that the ban was because Rock apparently forgot her baby in the car.

Chrisean Rock, however, denied the claim and clarified that this was not the reason behind the ban. She claimed that the livestream got banned due to her "cheetah print outfit." She also claimed that her baby was never in the car and was not unattended while she was on a phone call with Blueface.

As of now, no additional information about the incident has been available.

