“So performative and annoying”- Internet reacts to viral video of Chrisean Rock breaking down & speaking in tongues after receiving a potential offer

American rapper and reality television personality Chrisean Rock stirred up the internet after she broke down in tears during a Twitch Live session upon receiving a potential job offer (as reported by the Instagram page The Neighbourhood Talk). On June 28, 2025, X user No Jumper also shared the clip from her live with the caption:

"Chrisean Rock shares videos of herself speaking in tongues and praising God via Instagram."

In the video, Rock appeared visibly emotional, crying profusely. With tears streaming down her face, she seemed to be having a spiritual experience and could be heard saying:

"I just feel God… My God is so good... Father, I worship you."

The aforementioned clip of Chrisean Rock’s breakdown drew a wave of reactions online, with netizens flooding the comment section of the X post. Some users were skeptical of the authenticity of the moment shared on camera. One user even accused the rapper of being performative rather than displaying genuine emotion.

"She’s so performative and annoying," the X user wrote.

"Can’t take her serious, she does anything for the camera," another netizen commented.

"She’s running out of ideas," another X user wrote.

"If I ever needed confirmation that this sh*t fake as hell, here it is," another netizen remarked.

Some netizens took a more compassionate stance. They viewed Chrisean Rock’s behavior as a sign of inner turmoil and emotional healing.

"Y’all dnt realize that ppl have made it out of some severe storms in life…it dead be like that!" a netizen observed.

"Dunno, but it looks like that woman is just depressed, and acting out bc of unconscious thoughts/conflicts. However, that seems to soothe her, so it’s all good," another user commented.

"I wouldn’t call that speaking in tongues BUT I will agree with the spiritual battle she’s going through," an X user remarked.

Chrisean Rock opens up about keeping her son off the internet, says "there’s nothing wrong" with him

Chrisean Rock (Image via Getty Images)

Chrisean Rock recently opened up about her decision to keep her son, Chrisean Junior, out of the public eye. During her appearance on The Danza Project on May 8, 2025, the rapper explained that her choice to avoid posting about her son online stemmed from a desire to shield him from harmful speculation.

"He's doing great...I've been keeping him off the internet on purpose. Just giving him his privacy, for real. I show him, but I just want to prove everybody wrong... There's nothing wrong with my son," Rock explained.

Through her remarks, the 25-year-old rapper seemingly alluded to the internet speculations about her son, Chrisean Junior, born in September 2023. At the time, numerous online users had speculated that her son had fetal alcohol syndrome due to her alleged drinking and smoking throughout her pregnancy. However, Rock made it clear that her son was healthy.

Chrisean also acknowledged how much of her life, especially her relationship with rapper Blueface, had unfolded in the spotlight. So she was trying to do things differently when it came to her child.

"The sh*t I was going through with his father, it wasn’t making [it] better. It was getting scary for me," she added.

This was not the first time Chrisean Rock publicly defended her son's health. On April 29, 2025, during an Instagram Live session, the rapper addressed her child's development. She responded specifically to claims about her son being mentally challenged or blind.

"My child is blessed. He be talking, walking, playing football, everything...Who is y’all to tell me what he’s diagnosed with and what he look like and what he sound like?" she said. (as per HipHopDX).

Chrisean Rock is currently focused on raising her son, all while navigating her relationship with Blueface, who is presently incarcerated. Her last release was a collaborative diss-track with Lil Mabu, titled MR. TAKE YA B*TCH that came out in 2024.

