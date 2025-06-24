What did Chrisean Rock say about Donald Trump? Artist posted about asking for prayers in the US President's name

American rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock is currently facing backlash after seeking prayers for Donald Trump. On June 23, 2025, she took to the social networking site X and wrote in a post:

Ad

“God going to continue use @realDonaldTrump. Jesus, bless our President [prayer hand emoji] in Jesus Name Amen.”

However, when Chrisean Rock earned criticism from social media users, she uploaded a follow-up tweet. It was captioned “This why I said, ‘God bless the president.’” The post was accompanied by a short video where the rapper defended her words and responded to her critics.

“Alright, so for everybody that didn’t get my tweet when I was talking about ‘God bless Trump,’ we have to pray for anything that’s out of our control, even if we don’t like it. So, yes, God bless the person that’s in control of this country,” Rock stated.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chrisean did not specify what prompted her prayers for the U.S. President.

More about Chrisean Rock’s latest remarks on Donald Trump

Chrisean Rock issued a clarification about her original tweet, where she asked Jesus Christ to continue to bless Donald Trump. She shared a video and mentioned that there was nothing wrong with her praying for the POTUS, as in doing so, she was trying to help pray for their country.

Ad

The Baddies alum also mentioned that she didn’t vote for Trump, but that didn’t mean she wouldn’t pray for him in, as he was “in control of the country.”

“What’s wrong with me praying for the president? We can’t agree to disagree about him? I didn’t vote for him, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna pray for him. He’s in control of the country. Duhhh,” Chrisean said, sitting in the back of her car while adjusting her shower cap.

Ad

Following the video post, she also took to X and wrote:

“I’m done addressing the hate. SILENT MODE, IMA LET GOD DO HIS BIG ONE.”

Donald Trump has not yet commented on Chrisean Rock’s remarks about him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chrisean Rock has recently been in the news for her Twitch ban. On June 19, 2025, the influencer was banned from the platform during a livestream. Following this, rumors emerged that it happened because she reportedly left her infant son in the car unattended while talking to her incarcerated ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Blueface.

However, last Friday, Rock clarified that she was banned because of her “cheetah print outfit,” which was “unzipped” when she was doing the livestream. The drama came amid Chrisean’s ongoing feud with Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, and his other ex, Jaidyn Alexis.

Ad

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been in the news lately amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and the anti-ICE protests in the USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More