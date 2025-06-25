"She's the reason he's in jail?": Netizens call out Chrisean Rock for calling Blueface a flop, claiming he is where he is because of her

Chrisean Rock is trending online following her response to people speaking about her after being reportedly kicked out of Blueface’s residence in Los Angeles, as per a report by Vlad TV. Chrisean addressed the criticism in a video that started going viral on June 25, 2025.

The clip was seemingly recorded during a live-streaming session, where Chrisean Rock claimed that Blueface became successful only because of her. She addressed the same by saying:

“The reason why Blue is where he’s at now, he was a flop. And people keep saying, 'Humble yourself.' I’ve been humble. Already been humbled. No. Leave me alone. Please. Respectfully. Thank you. Carry on.”

The rapper also said in the same video that the house where Blueface was living then was owned by her, adding that she had been paying the bills for the same. Chrisean repeated her claims of Blueface being a flop and continued:

“Y’all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was. Yes, yes, yes. But everybody had the same opportunity I had when it came around and they ain’t did nothing. I put him back on the map. What did anybody else do?”

The rapper and reality star also referred to everything that she reportedly did for Blueface over the years, as she stated:

“I’m the type that put all my money, all what I made in his account and not care about whatever I got going on because I’m trusting that he will be a real one. No. Get out of my face.”

Meanwhile, netizens shared their responses to Chrisean Rock’s video in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post, with a user questioning whether she was the reason why Blueface has been in prison. Notably, Blueface was sentenced in 2024 to four years on charges of violating his probation, which emerged from an assault incident back in 2021.

“She’s the reason he’s in jail? Lol”, the user wrote.

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

Social media users were spotted criticizing Chrisean for her comments in the video, with some people claiming that Blueface started facing troubles after meeting Rock, alongside others questioning Chrisean’s identity at the same time.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

Blueface claimed that Chrisean Rock reportedly trashed his house

Chrisean and Blueface came into the limelight on June 18, 2025, when the latter claimed on social media that the condition of his house became worse as soon as Rock started living in the place. Blueface shared a few Instagram Stories, starting with a video where the things in his house were spread everywhere.

Although the posts have expired, Hollywood Unlocked obtained glimpses of the Stories, where Blueface criticized Chrisean Rock by writing:

“I accepted you back in with open arms so you could get on your feet. Ultimately so my son could get on his feet.”

Blueface also wrote in the first Instagram Story featuring a video that whatever happened inside the house was unacceptable. Apart from that, he confirmed in another Story that Chrisean Rock was not living in his house anymore.

According to Complex, Blueface and Rock first met in 2020. Their relationship went through a lot of ups and downs over the years, including the time when Chrisean was arrested after she allegedly hit Blueface. The duo became the parents of a son named Chrisean Jesus Malone in 2023.

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More