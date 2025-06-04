"God forbid an idol is aware and cautious"- Fans defend ENHYPEN's Jungwon after B&W filter backlash in recent live amid Presidential elections

ENHYPEN's Jungwon came under public scrutiny for his recent Weverse live session during South Korea’s presidential election period. On June 2, 2025, Jungwon turned on Weverse live streaming sessions to interact with fans, one day before the election.

Jungwon had put on a black & white filter, which gained attention online in light of the election.

K-pop idols and celebrities often face backlash from netizens during this period for wearing certain colors, showing specific numbers or objects, and symbols that identify a political party.

The netizens believe that this action may influence their fans to vote for that particular party or politician.

Recently, aespa leader Karina and former Wonder Girls member Ahn So-hee were embroiled in controversy for allegedly supporting some political parties.

The ENHYPEN leader using a black and white filter didn't sit well with some netizens, and they turned to social media to express their thoughts about it.

Netizens alleged that Jungwon attempted to gain attention and go viral by hiding the color of his clothes through the filter.

However, fans rushed to defend the ENHYPEN member, speculating that he was aware of the country's situation and took this step to avoid further confusion.

"God forbid an idol is aware and cautious of any possible misunderstanding and misinformation during a political period in their country... just bcs your fav was careless doesn't mean everyone has to," a fan said.

"“He's attention seeker” “making viral moment” but at least he's socially aware and educated person unlike y'all brains, cry bout it. They'll never be a villain yall want them to be,” a user stated.

"“A viral moment” and it’s just him being socially and politically aware of his country’s electoral period and to not show the colours red or blue because people will assume his political values just based off the colour of his shirt or hat. Y’all always make it about kpop," a user mentioned.

Previously, netizens criticized Jungwon for allegedly pulling in attention online.

"His untalented *ss craving attention with anything," a user said.

"No shade but why are these idols acting like someone is holding them at gunpoint to wear blue and red during the elections? like so many other colors exist are they stupid," a netizen mentioned.

"Idols can’t even wear basic colours such as red but kpop stans will still go like “my faves are so educated omg”…. THIS IS LITERALLY NOT NORMAL," another netizen wrote.

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, aespa’s Karina, and Ahn So-hee caught up in an alleged political symbols controversy

Notably, Jungwon was not the only celebrity who faced backlash from netizens.

In recent light, Karina of aespa was embroiled in the alleged political symbol controversy as she wore a red jacket with the number 2 displayed on it.

Although there was no political motive observed through the post, many netizens believed it was in support of a specific political party.

Karina shared a clarification regarding the incident and apologized on May 28, 2025, but reportedly lost around 200K followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, ex-Wonder Girls vocalist Ahn So-hee also came under fire for her story on June 3, 2025. The Welcome to Waikiki 2 actress posed under the sun and added a red heart and a red rose emoticon.

This incident sparked speculation among netizens for allegedly representing a political party.

However, the actress swiftly deleted the image, resharing another photo illustrating a blue sea. As per OSEN, she reportedly tried to clarify the issue indirectly through the story.

In other news, Jungwon along with his group ENHYPEN will drop their album DESIRE : UNLEASH on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

