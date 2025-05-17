"This man can recognise talent"- Fans react as actor Kim Ji-hoon praises Ni-ki overall growth from I-Land to ENHYPEN

South Korean actor Kim Ji-hoon appreciated ENHYPEN's Ni-ki and his overall growth during the May 15, 2025, episode of TXT Soobin's show Faves Fave. Apart from praising the ENHYPEN star, Kim Ji-hoon also discussed K-pop idols, trainee cultures, and more.

He told Soobin that he enjoyed watching the 2020 Mnet survival show i-Land, which eventually produced ENHYPEN. He added that Ni-ki was his one pick on the show, expressing admiration for the band member's dancing skills.

He said that he enjoyed the show because it had "the best trainee quality overall," noting that he was shocked by Ni-Ki's performance.

“I really enjoyed i-Land because, for me, i-Land probably has the best trainee quality overall, and personally, what shocked me was Ni-ki. When I watched that show, he was just this little kid, just a tiny dancer, but now he's become such a sexy adult,” the actor said.

Kim Ji-hoon’s clips from Faves Fave went viral among ENHYPEN fans, who took to social media to express their happiness about his comments. Many were delighted that Ni-Ki had received love and attention from a renowned actor since his trainee days. They shared their thoughts about the Ballerina star's comments on Ni-ki, with one fan saying that he could "recognize talent."

"This man can recognise [sic] talent," a fan said.

"‘The best trainee quality overall’ frrr and yes idk how did NI-KI grew up so fast," a fan added.

"It makes my heart melt everytime I see their seniors and other professionals love and adore Ni-Ki so much," a user stated.

Other fans who have seen Ni-Ki grow over the years also resonated with Kim Ji-hoon's comments. Many recalled watching the band member when he was "the youngest idol" as others said that they got "senti" watching Ni-Ki "slaying the stage."

""Seeing him grow up” im crying… it makes me remember how riki used to be the youngest idol who was guy in HYBE," a fan said.

"Literally me when I am senti watching ni-ki slaying the stage like WHEN DID HE GROW SO MUCH!! MY LITTLE BABYYY," a user added.

"Everyone who watched I-Land have this same feels for Ni-ki! He really grew up like literally on front of our eyes," a netizen wrote.

Fans also called the actor "ENGENE" (ENHYPEN's fandom), for his passion for the group and the maknae.

"Can't we already be sure that he's an ENGENE, since he clearly said i-land has the best quality trainees. And he even knows Ni-ki's development from debut until now," a fan commented.

"aww this is so cute!! u can really see how loved is ni-ki from people all around ages and actor Kim jihoon is a good actor! I loved him in money heist korea and ballerina!!," another fan commented.

"He voted and supported for I-Land Nishimura Riki then he's one of the reason why we have Enhypen Ni-ki now," a user added

More about Kim Ji-hoon's conversation with TXT's Soobin about ENHYPEN's Ni-ki's growth

South Korean actor Kim Ji-hoon's latest series, The Haunted Palace, began airing on April 18, 2025. He made an appearance on Soobin's Faves Fave and discussed his love for ENHYPEN member Ni-Ki, and how the Japanese singer's growth had amazed him.

Soobin also shared his experience of witnessing Ni-ki’s growth, stating that running into Ni-ki at the HYBE LABELS headquarters made him realize how tall the latter has become.

He said that the idol started out "so young" that they "literally saw him grow up in real time," adding that they said it all the time whenever they ran into him at the headquarters."

Kim Ji-hoon agreed with the sentiment, adding that as someone who watched Ni-Ki since he was a part of i-Land, seeing him on stage, the actor often wondered, when the idol became "this cool."

“As someone who's watched it since that show, now when I see him on stage, I'm like, “Heol, when did he get this cool?" "When did he grow this much?" "When did he get so s*xy?" That's what I keep thinking,” he added.

Kim Ji-hoon plays the role of King Yi-sung, a known reformist, in The Haunted Palace. He aims to turn Joseon into a strong kingdom but faces unending hauntings at the palace.

The palace is haunted by female ghosts who hold grudges against the royal family. To get to the depth of the issue, King Yi-sung joins forces with Yoon Gab (Yook Sung-jae) and Yeo-ri (Kim Ji-yeon), to learn more about the ghosts at the royal palace.

Fans can watch The Haunted Palace on SBS TV and Rakuten Viki on Friday and Saturday. Kim Ji-hoon's featured Faves Fave episode is available on Pixid's YouTube channel.

