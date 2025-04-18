"Treating bona as if she's changsub"— Fans react to BTOB's Yook Sungjae and WJSN's Bona's friendly banter at The Haunted Palace press conference

The Haunted Palace pair—BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and WJSN's Bona, aka Kim Ji-yeon—went viral on social media for their friendly banter at the press conference. On April 17, 2025, Bona, Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji-hoon, and director Yoon Sung-shik attended the press conference for The Haunted Palace at the SBS building in Mokdong, Seoul.

Bona and Yook Sungjae were seen teasing each other during the photo call, where the latter is seen hiding the former's face with his hand. Bona also played along by making a peace sign to cover Sungjae's face. Notably, the two idol-turned-actors have been friends for over 16 years.

They also previously showcased their bond on other talk shows like NA-RAE SHIK, where Bona shared her experience of receiving advice from Yook Sungjae while facing issues with her agency.

Clips and videos of their friendly ribbing went viral on the internet, creating anticipation among fans for their drama The Haunted Palace. Fans mentioned how Yook Sungjae treated Bona like one of his BTOB members and created hilarious moments for the press.

"The way hes treating bona as if she's changsub," a fan said.

"Jiyeon (Bona) getting the BTOB treatment - they must be close," a user said.

"The way she pushed SJ away with a dead a*s straight face, such bestie energy," a user stated.

Fans were amazed by Bona and Yook Sungjae's off-screen chemistry and looked forward to watching The Haunted Palace.

"The chemistry between these two is no joke, we love you Yook Sungjae from BTOB and Kim Jiyeon Bona from WJSN, WE LOVE YOU!" a fan commented.

"KIM BONA AND YOOK SUNGJAE FROM THE PRESS CON. THEY ARE SO FUNNY AND ADORABLE LIKE THE CHEMISTRY OF 16 YEARS OLD FRIENDSHIP IS SHOWING LIKE BESITE," another fan commented.

"LMAFO PLEASE THEY ARE SO CUTE AND THE BICKERING CONTINUES WITH BONA AND SUNGJAE EVEN ON THE PRESS GOSH SUCH A BESTIE BEHAVIOR LITERALLY OBSESSED WITH THEM," a fan added.

WJSN fans pointed out that Bona seemed to have fun for the first time at a press conference.

"For sure the most fun press BONA had, sungjae really bring her silliness to life and surprises her with his actions I totally understand why they are bestie for so long now I'm so glad for them!" a user reacted.

"They also bickering here too lol from the start LMAFO!! because BONA was the last one to enter the chat," a fan stated.

"The most fun presscon Bona has had," a netizen mentioned.

What is The Haunted Palace, starring WJSN's Bona, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, and Kim Ji-hoon, all about?

The Haunted Palace tells the story of the royal palace, which is run by ghosts and spirits who have deep resentment toward the people of the royal family. Yun Gab, played by Yook Sungjae, a government official who works at the palace, is possessed by an Imugi, a shape-shifting creature. To help him out, Yeo-ri, played by Bona, is summoned from the house of the shamans.

Yeo-ri does not want to pursue shamanism and works as a glass craftswoman. However, she arrives at the palace to see her first love, Yun Gab, in trouble, and she learns the dark truth about her family’s legacy.

On the other hand, King Lee Sung, played by Kim Ji-hoon, also faces strange events at the palace, which leave him and the others terrified. Yeo-ri is left with no choice but to help Yun Gab and the royal family, using her divine powers to stop the spirits before they take over the Joseon kingdom.

The Haunted Palace, featuring Bona and Yook Sungjae, airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS TV at 9:50 pm and later on Rakuten Viki and other international OTT platforms.

