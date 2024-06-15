Some male K-pop idols have showcased hidden acting talents by featuring in highly-rated K-dramas. Some of these idol-turned-actors have even focused solely on acting, putting a hold on their singing careers whilst others combine acting with singing.

These male K-pop idols have seamlessly transitioned from performing and dancing to embodying different characters on a movie or drama set. Idols like BTS V, Cha Eun Woo, and Rowoon, amongst others have proved to fans and viewers their potential to become actors while continuing their careers in music.

This list discusses five male K-pop idols who have seamlessly transitioned from the stage to the movie or drama sets.

5 Male K-pop idols turned actors: BTS V, Cha Eun-woo, and others

These male K-pop idols have established themselves as actors, starring in critically acclaimed movies.

1) BTS V

BTS V (Image via Instagram/ bts.bighitofficial)

Kim Tae-hyung, popularly referred to as V from the boyband BTS, made his acting debut as a supporting actor in the historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

The 28-year-old singer and songwriter played the role of Han Sung, an innocent and playful youth who accompanies the male lead named Moo Myung. V’s character endeared himself to viewers due to his naughty nature and playful antics, things however take a tragic turn when his character sacrifices himself for the lead character, Moo Myung.

Apart from V’s role in Hwarang, the male K-pop idol has had some brief acting stints in IU’s music video, LOVE WINS ALL as her love interest, and in the BTS HYYH series.

2) Cha Eun-woo of Astro

Cha Eun-woo (Image via Instagram/ eunwo.o_c)

Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO made his acting debut in the movie My Brilliant Life where he played a minor role as Healthy Ah-reum.

Shortly after the minor acting role, the 25-year-old singer and visual of K-pop boy group ASTRO appeared in the series, The Best Hit. Even though the K-pop idol played another minor role in the series, he got the attention of fans for his smooth portrayal of MJ, a popular idol who uses stolen material from Yoo Hyun-jae, another K-pop idol, who time travels into the past.

Some of Chan Eun-woo’s popular roles include True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty amongst others.

3) Rowoon of SF9

Rowoon (Image via Instagram/ ewsbdi)

Kim Seok-woo, known professionally as Rowoon, of the Sensational Feeling 9, popularly called SF9, is one of the male K-pop idols who have made his name in both acting and the music industry.

The 27-year-old made his acting debut in 2016 with the drama, Click Your Heart as the star baseball player who competes for the affection of Kwon Mi Na, a clumsy high school girl.

After his portrayal of the character, the 27-year-old went on to feature in other hit dramas like Extraordinary You, School 2017, Tomorrow, and Destined With You, amongst others. In 2023, it was announced that Rowoon had left SF9 to focus on his acting career and other individual pursuits.

4) D.O of EXO

Doh Kyung-soo popularly called D.O, has maintained a career as a singer and actor for quite some time now. The male K-Pop idol first appeared in the movie Cart in 2014, where he acted as a high school student and son of a grocery store worker.

Later in the same year, the 31-year-old featured in the drama series, It's Okay, That's Love, where he played Han Kang Woo, an imaginary character conjured up by Jang Jae Yeol, a character with schizophrenia.

The male K-pop idol’s acting was praised by film critics and was nominated for the Best New Actor Award at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards. Doh Kyung-soo has also featured in popular K-dramas like Hello Monster, 100 Days My Prince, and Bad Prosecutor, amongst others.

5) Yook Sungjae of BTOB

Yook Sungjae of the Korean boy group BTOB is an established singer, songwriter, and actor. The 29-year-old has an impressive acting resume with dramas like Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, The Golden Spoon, and School 2015, amongst others.

The male K-pop idol made his acting debut in Plus Nine Boys, where he played the role of a charming Judo athlete who is among three other males who face different challenges in love and work whilst entering into a new decade of their lives.

After Yook’s discharge from mandatory military service in 2021, he appeared in the drama, The Golden Spoon, which has received praise from critics and fans.

These male K-pop idol-turned-actors are some of the popular names in the industry who have shown their versatility in acting by taking on different roles.