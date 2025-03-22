SBS’s The Haunted Palace starring BTOB's Yook Sung-jae and WJSN’s Bona unveils new teaser ahead of upcoming premiere

The first teaser has been released for the highly anticipated SBS Friday-Saturday drama The Haunted Palace on March 22, 2025. This teaser showcases the story that is a unique fantasy romantic comedy. Yook Sung-jae will star as Imoogi while Kim Ji-yeon will star as a shaman who resists her destiny as they have a chaotic but fated entanglement of souls and bodies.

Ad

The Haunted Palace will air in April as the first Friday-Saturday drama after Treasure Island. The director is Yoon Sung-sik known for Mr. Queen and Gaksital and the writer is Yoon Soo-jung known for The Face of the King and Cheerful Go Go, as reported by Xsports New on March 22.

The Haunted Palace: Plot and trailer

In The Haunted Palace, Yoon Gab (Yook Sung-jae), a respected official of the royal palace, is possessed by an Imoogi, triggering rumors of his instability and lack of composure. The Imoogi has a connection to Yeo-ri (Bona), a gifted shaman who rejects her fate and lives life as a glasses craftswoman.

Ad

Trending

The Imoogi's intention is to use Yeo-ri's body to elevate itself, thus causing Yeo-ri to enter the palace that already suffers from the vengeful spirits of the royal family. Adding to the chaos, reformist King Lee Sung (Kim Ji-hoon) must figure out how to maintain order in the royal palace while dealing with the supernatural.

As Yoon Gab, Yeo-ri, and the King work together, they slowly uncover dark secrets to rid the palace of undead souls.

Ad

Ad

The teaser of The Haunted Palace reveals Kang Cheol's plight as an Imoogi. In a contrasting storyline, Yeo-ri is fixated on the warm smile of her first love, Yoon Gap.

Yoon Gap's sudden and unpredictable antics, from feasting with reckless abandon to defying palace decorum, bring a comedic twist to the drama. The teaser highlights his irreverent actions, such as grabbing the king’s collar and challenging human hierarchies, while Yeo-ri desperately tries to contain the chaos.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the hijinks unfold, romantic sparks whisper, and Kang Cheol awkwardly and sadly observes Yeo-ri.

Yeo-ri experiences a different and conflicting psychological perspective in The Haunted Palace with Kang Cheol looking like Yoon Gap.

More about the cast

Yook Sung-jae is associated with the boy group BtoB and the sub-group BtoB Blue. He has appeared in several dramas such as Reply 1994, Plus Nine Boys, Who Are You: School 2015, The Village: Achiara's Secret, Goblin, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and The Golden Spoon beyond his music career. He has also been on various reality shows such as Hitmaker, We Got Married, and Master in the House.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kim Ji-yeon is a member of the girl group WJSN, and its unit WJSN The Black. She made her acting debut through the drama Hit the Top, and then starred in Girls' Generation 1979. Bona gained recognition for her role as champion fencer Ko Yu-rim in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, where she is credited by her full name. She later starred in Joseon Attorney and Pyramid Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback