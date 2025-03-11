SBS’s upcoming drama The Haunted Palace has unveiled a preview of Yook Sung-jae’s character. Directed by Yun Seong-sik and written by Yoon Soo-jung, it will be released in April 2025, with episodes airing on Fridays and Saturdays from 22:00 to 23:10.

The Haunted Palace is a fantasy historical romantic comedy set in the Joseon era. Yoon Gab, a government officer, is possessed by an Imoogi, leading others to think he's insane. Yeo-Ri, a shaman's granddaughter with divine powers, refuses her fate as a spirit medium.

The Imoogi seeks her body to ascend to Heaven, and she enters the palace, where she faces vengeful ghosts. Along with King Lee Sung, they work to uncover the truth behind the supernatural events.

The Haunted Palace stars Yook Sung-jae in dual roles: Yoon Gap, a kind-hearted royal inspector, and Gang Cheol-yi, an evil Imugi spirit who possesses Yoon Gap’s body. The cast includes WJSN’s Bona, Kim Ji-hoon, Gil Hae-yeon, Kim In-kwon, Son Byung-ho, and others.

The drama blends fantasy, romance, and comedy, with high anticipation for Yook Sung-jae's performance in this unique genre.

In the recently shared stills for The Haunted Palace, Yook Sung-jae portrays a character with a noble appearance, intense gaze, and a smile, reflecting his role as a man who attracts attention in the city. They went to the internet to show their excitement about this look.

"YOOK SUNGJAE LOOKS SO FIIINE" said one fan.

Fans reacted positively to Yook Sung-jae's portrayal of Yoon Gap and Gang Cheol Yi's characters in The Haunted Palace.

More about The Haunted Palace plot and Yook Sung-jae

As mentioned earlier, The Haunted Palace follows the story of the Eight Feet Tall spirit, which seeks revenge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi from Korean folklore.

Yoon Gab is a well-regarded government officer with a handsome appearance, working within the palace. However, his life changes when his body becomes possessed by an Imoogi creature, leading people to believe he has lost his sanity.

The Imoogi's possession is tied to Yeo-Ri, whose first love was Yoon Gab.

Yeo-Ri in The Haunted Palace, a famous shaman's granddaughter, possesses a divine gift but refuses her fate as a spirit medium. Instead, she works as a glasses craftswoman. The Imoogi needs Yeo-Ri's body to ascend to Heaven, but she resists this.

After Yoon Gab's possession, Yeo-Ri enters the palace, haunted by powerful female ghosts and evil spirits.

Meanwhile, King Lee Sung, a reformist monarch, is determined to strengthen the Joseon kingdom. As strange and horrifying events occur in the palace, Yoon Gab, Yeo-Ri, and King Lee Sung work together to uncover the secrets behind the vengeful female ghosts and rid the palace of their influence.

Yook Sung-jae, also known as Sungjae, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, model, host, and entertainer. He is a member of the boy group BtoB and its sub-group BtoB Blue.

Beyond his music career, Yook has acted in various television dramas such as Reply 1994, Plus Nine Boys, Who Are You: School, The Village: Achiara's Secret, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and The Golden Spoon.

He has also appeared in reality shows like Hitmaker, We Got Married, and Master in the House. Yook released his debut solo album, Yook O'Clock, in March 2020.

