The Haunted Palace starring BTOB's Yook Sung-jae and WJSN's Bona: Release schedule, plot, cast, and all you need to know

SBS' upcoming Friday-Saturday drama The Haunted Palace is set to premiere on April 18, 2025. The fantasy romantic comedy is a follow-up to Treasure Island.

The story follows Yeo-ri, a shaman who refuses her destined path, and Kang Cheol-i, an imoogi (a mythical serpent) who inhabits the body of Yeo-ri's first love, Yoon Gap. Their fates become entangled when they encounter an eight-faced ghost, a vengeful spirit linked to the royal family.

The series is directed by Yoon Sung-sik, who is known for hit dramas like Mr. Queen, The Best Lee Soon-shin, Gaksital, and Daejoyeong. Yoon Soo-jung, who is recognized for The Face of the King and Cheerful Go Go is the screenwriter.

The Haunted Palace: Plot and cast

Yoon-gap is a respected and handsome government official working in the palace. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes possessed by an imoogi, leading others to believe he has lost his sanity.

The imoogi is linked to Yeo-ri, who once loved Yun-gap. As the granddaughter of a renowned shaman, Yeo-ri possesses spiritual abilities but decides to reject her destiny, choosing to work as a glass craftswoman instead.

Yeo-ri rejects the imoogi's attempt to use her body to ascend to Heaven. She enters the palace, which is haunted by vengeful female spirits, determined to save Yoon-gap.

In the meantime, a string of odd and horrifying incidents connected to these ghosts confront King Yi-seong, a reformist leader working to strengthen Joseon. Yun-gap, Yeo-ri, and King Yi-seong work together to reveal the sinister mysteries underlying the paranormal activity in the palace.

Bona, aka Kim Ji-yeon as Yeo-ri, Kim Ji-hoon as Lee Jung, and Yook Sung-jae as Yoon Gap/Kang Cheol-i are among the intriguing cast members of The Haunted Palace.

The Haunted Palace: Teaser poster and trailer

The newly released teaser poster of The Haunted Palace showcases Yook Sung-jae and Kim Ji-yeon strolling through a springtime flower garden. However, the most striking detail is the serpent's tail emerging from beneath Yook Sung-jae's robe.

With its shimmering, mystical scales, the tail hints at the imoogi's legendary nature—a creature that has trained for a thousand years to ascend as a dragon. This visual teaser sparks curiosity about the fate of a human shaman who lost her love's body to an ancient serpent and the mythical creature struggling within its new form.

At the 2024 SBS Drama Awards on December 21, the network unveiled teasers for its upcoming lineup, including The Haunted Palace.

The teaser of The Haunted Palace showcased Yook Sung-jae as Yoon Gap and Bona as Yeo-ri, former lovers who reunite and decide to walk the same path again. However, their reunion is disrupted by Kim Young-kwang as Kang Cheol-yi, an imoogi, seeking revenge on the king. Only Yeo-ri, a shaman, can see him.

The preview then reveals the imoogi possessing Yoon-gap's body, causing his behavior to change and straining his relationship with Yeo-ri. Determined to save him, she sets out to expel the spirit. Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hoon's character, King Yi-sung, prepares to confront the dark force threatening him, unaware that the imoogi has regained its towering, original form.

Stay tuned for more updates.

