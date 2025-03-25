My Dearest Nemesis review: Is the tvN drama worth watching?

My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga-young, Choi Hyun-wook, Im Se-mi, and Kwak Si-yang came to an end with the release of the final episode 12. The drama tells the story of Baek Su-jeong, the team leader of the planning department of Yongseong Department Store, who is known for her meticulous work, outspoken personality, and top performance.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong has a bad experience with her first love, Black Dragon, whom she met through an online game as a teenager, and she never wishes to cross paths with him again. Black Dragon, real name Ban Ju-yeon, is rejected by Strawberry (Baek Su-jeong) in the worst way possible, which leaves a deep scar in his memories.

Ban Ju-yeon is the director of the Yongseong Department Store and the potential successor of the business group. tvN drama, adapted from the webtoon That Man Is Black Salt Dragon penned by Hye Jin-yang, takes a shocking turn when Baek Su-jeong reunites with Ban Ju-yeon, now her boss, after 16 years.

Ad

Trending

My Dearest Nemesis is a workplace romance comedy that started with a boom with its unique background story but turned dull and predictable with each episode.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion solely and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Dearest Nemesis review: Moon Ga-young & Choi Hyun-wook's rom-com drama fails to impress

The tvN drama My Dearest Nemesis, written by author Kim Soo-yeon and helmed by director Lee So-hyun, illustrated a strong start with the characters' background stories. The show presents Baek Su-jeong, depicted by Moon Ga-young, a strong-headed, ambitious girl who fearlessly stands up for herself when facing injustice at work.

Ad

Moon Ga-young shows a new side of her acting spectrum, and her character keeps the viewers hooked throughout. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun-wook in his first leading character, Ban Ju-yeon, is a delight to watch. Viewers may wonder why the makers cast Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook for My Dearest Nemesis, a unique pair.

Ad

However, given the background of the story, the viewers would soon be convinced. The drama gives an interesting exploration of age-difference romance, creating curiosity among viewers. Viewers would want to pay attention to the evolution of Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong's connection from their teenage love to becoming nemesis and eventually starting anew as strangers.

The comical banters are entertaining and may make the viewers anticipate more of them as a couple. However, as the show progresses, one may notice that there is barely any spark between Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong as a romantic pair.

Ad

Furthermore, we see Im Se-mi as Seo Ha-jin, a lady who builds walls around her heart following a huge heartbreak and does not want to settle for just any man this time. Kwak Si-yang also did well as Kim Shin-won, a heartthrob who has never faced rejection. However, the second lead couple failed to grab our attention.

Ad

Additionally, Ban Ju-yeon’s grandmother, Jung Hyo-sun, depicted by actress Ban Hyo-jung, is an eyesore. She forcefully takes away trivial happiness from Ban Ju-yeon’s life and makes it unbearable for him to move forward with a positive mind, using her harsh language on him.

The redemption arc of Jung Hyo-sun, a self-centered woman who cares more about her company than her grandson, was not only too fast but also seemed to be forced in the narrative.

Ad

Furthermore, both couples part ways and patch up a little too many times, making the drama more monotonous. With each episode, the storyline also starts to get more predictable, making it yet another typical workplace romance. One may want to skip the show entirely if it's not for the comedy aspect.

My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook is available on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback