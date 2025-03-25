My Dearest Nemesis: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Choi Hyun-wook and Moon Ga-young, concluded with episodes 11 and 12. The show follows the story of workplace rivals Baek Su-jeong (Moon Ga-young) and Ban Ju-yeon (Choi Hyun-wook), turning into lovers.

In My Dearest Nemesis, Baek Su-jeong is the team leader of the strategic planning department, while Ban Ju-yeon is the director of the Yongseong Department Store. The two share a dark past as they met through an online game in their teenage years. However, they do not recognize each other when they start working together.

In My Dearest Nemesis's finale episode, Ban Ju-yeon's grandmother, Jung Hyo-sun, realizes that she has been hurting him over the years. She admits to her wrongdoings and apologizes to Ban Ju-yeon. Meanwhile, Baek Su-jeong is criticized by some of her fellow workers for her relationship with Ban Ju-yeon.

Despite being scouted by an American agency and receiving hate, Baek Su-jeong decides to continue working at the Yongseong Department Store. She was soon recognized for her achievements and promoted to the position of Section Chief. With the ending of My Dearest Nemesis, the probability of a second-season renewal appears to be low.

My Dearest Nemesis ending explained: Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong terminate their contract

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 11, Ban Ju-yeon challenges Jung Hyo-sun to successfully execute the renewal project, and in return, she reinstates Baek Su-jeong as the team leader. His grandmother states if he fails to do so, he will have to go to the U.S., leaving behind his name and status as the successor Yongseong. Soon, Baek Su-jeong learns about their deal and is worried. However, Ban Ju-yeon assures that they will work better to complete the task.

Ban Ju-yeon goes above and beyond to make sure no mistakes occur during the event. However, he gets into trouble while saving a child. He sees a high schooler walking with hot food toward a little kid playing with a ball. Ban Ju-yeon pulls the kid so that the food won't spill over him. While doing so, he accidentally pulled the kid a little, and he fell down.

This news goes viral, and netizens criticize Ban Ju-yeon for allegedly pushing the kid. The maker of the Pirate King cancels his pop store at the renewal project event due to the scandal. Baek Su-jeong meets the maker of Pirate King and explains to him the misunderstanding and also how much of a fan Ban Ju-yeon is of the game. However, he refuses to continue with the event.

Then, Ban Ju-yeon meets the maker as his anonymous fan who had been funding him for a long time. When he tries to explain himself, Pirate King recognizes him as he recalls Baek Su-jeong's words, and he is ready to hold the pop store and do a fan sign event.

The department store renewal event goes successful until a group of journalists gathers around Baek Su-jeong asking about her relationship with Ban Ju-yeon. However, Ban Ju-yeon intervenes, saying that she never consented to such an interview and left the place.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 11, Ban Ju-yeon tells Baek Su-jeong that she can leave the country and build her career. This is because employees at Yongseong keep gossiping about Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon's relationship. In episode 12, Baek Su-jeong decides that she will not quit her job. She continues working hard to prove people wrong about their perception of Ban Ju-yeon as a pretty girlfriend.

She surprises Ban Ju-yeon by setting up his house with his favorite luxurious items, toys, and more so that he doesn't have to hide things he loves. Later, Jung Hyo-sun visits Ban Ju-yeon's place and realizes she was never a good grandmother to him. She admits her mistakes and apologizes.

As Ban Ju-yeon and his grandmother reconcile, he and Baek Su-jeong decide to terminate their initial contract. The contract obliged Baek Su-jeong to hide Ban Ju-yeon's double life, while the latter would help her keep her job.

My Dearest Nemesis season 2 renewal possibilities explored

As the rom-com drama approaches the conclusion, Seo Ha-jin (Im Se-mi) and Kim Shin-won (Kwak Si-yang) also patch up. Kim Shin-won resigns from the Yongseong Department Store to become Seo Ha-jin's business partner. Baek Su-jeong's brother, Baek Su-bin, becomes a firefighter. It is also revealed that Baek Su-jeong has been purchasing Yongseong's groups' stocks and has now become a share owner.

At the first boarding meet, Baek Su-jeong and her father bump into Jung Hyo-sun and Ban Ju-yeon. Jung Hyo-sun approves of Baek Su-jeong as Ban Ju-yeon's girlfriend. However, she said she would continue to evaluate her strictly at work.

Ban Ju-yeon becomes a board member of the Yongseong business group. Baek Su-jeong is promoted to the position of section chief. Thus, My Dearest Nemesis gives closure to all the characters and the subplots. This reduces the chance of tvN renewing the show for another season. However, tvN has not yet confirmed this.

All episodes of My Dearest Nemesis are available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

