BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ENHYPEN & more win big 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards: Complete winners list and highlights

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, boy group ENHYPEN, and quartet aespa won big at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA). On May 28, 2025, the award ceremony's day one was celebrated at the K-Arena in Yokohama, Japan. This marks the second edition of the newly introduced awards ceremony, pioneered by media outlet Newsen and magazine @star1.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo took home Best Female Solo Artist, who gained public praise for her solo album AMORTAGE, with the title track Earthquake.

ENHYPEN grabbed awards in categories, including the Album of the Year Daesang Award, the Top Touring Award, and the Platinum Award. Additionally, SM Entertainment girl group aespa also won three awards at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards. The girl group was honored with the Artist of the Year award, Song of the Year for Supernova, and the Platinum Award.

2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards winners list:

Album of the Year— ENHYPEN for 2024 album ROMANCE: UNTOLD

Artist of the Year— aespa

Song of the Year— aespa for Supernova

The Best Solo artist in the Male Category— Jisoo of BLACKPINK

The Best Solo artist in the Male Category— Lim Young-woong

The Best Performance— NCT WISH

The Best Group in the Female Category— NiziU

The Platinum Award— ENHYPEN, aespa, IVE, NiziU, NCT WISH, and timelesz.

The Best Band— Xdinary Heroes

The Best Trot— Lee Chan-won

The Best Artist— timelesz

The Best New Artist— Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, and NEXZ.

Top Touring Artist— ENHYPEN

Hot Trend— NOWADAYS

2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA): Performances highlights, acceptance speeches, and more

On the first day of ASEA 2025, on May 28, ENHYPEN took center stage at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards with their recent songs No Doubt, Paranormal, and Loose. In particular, member Sunoo gained attention for his solo introductory dance break.

Moreover, aespa witnessed cheers for their performances of songs, including Whiplash, Supernova, and Armageddon. NEXZ, the JYP Entertainment rookie group, performed a medley of 2PM’s Heartbeat, GOT7's Just Right, and Stray Kids’ S-Class.

Furthermore, the award show did a random dance challenge using aespa's Whiplash, engaging fans and artists including NCT WISH, Xdinary Heroes, KiiiKiii, and more.

Moreover, ENHYPEN received their second Daesang, or grand prize award, of their career with ASEA's Album of the Year award for the album ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

“Engenes, thanks to you we’ve received our second daesang and every time it still feels so new and emotional. ever since our debut, we’ve always just had one thought, that we really wanted to meet our fans, and I think that one thought drove us to work really hard," Jay said in the acceptance speech (as translated by @rockchicqt on X).

He further added,

"It brings back a lot of memories from the past, and at the same time, it makes us think even more about how enhypen will continue to grow and how we’ll walk this journey together with our fans. We’re thankful to receive such a meaningful award, and we’ll continue to give our best in our activities and always be enhypen for engenes. thank you!" (as translated by @rockchicqt on X).

Meanwhile, aespa leader Karina expressed her gratitude towards the fans during the acceptance speech for the Artist of the Year award.

“To our fans who came here & were with us, & to the cool senior, junior artists, it was such an honor to perform with you today. We’ll study and practice more to become artists worthy of this award, so please give aespa lots of love in the future too,” Karina said (as translated by @kirinyangz on X).

2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards eligibility, voting, and more

Asia Star Entertainer Awards show recognizes and honors Asian artists and their music, acclaimed by experts and receiving appreciation from the audience. Notably, the awards are given based on the jury’s opinions, sales, streams, and fan votes.

For the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards, music, including singles and albums released from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, was selected for nominations. Moreover, artists who have made an appearance in dramas, films, OTT content, and more that were made available for public consumption from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, were considered for nominations.

Meanwhile, day two of the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards is set to be held on May 29, 2025, at K-Arena in Japan.

