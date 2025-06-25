“World's first Divorce Rap Beef officially has a clear winner”- Netizens react to Offset performing for a silent crowd at Birthday Bash 2025

Rapper Offset performed at Birthday Bash ATL on June 22, but his appearance got attention online for the crowd’s lack of energy. The annual event, hosted by Hot 107.9 at State Farm Arena, featured several well-known and rising artists. Offset performed near the end of the show, along with Gunna.

However, the video recordings of the performance depicted a supposedly disconnected crowd, leading to an extensive debate surrounding the performance.

The lack of enthusiasm at the concert was quickly tied to the rapper's split from Cardi B, following months of public disputes, social media posts, and allegations of infidelity. An X user @DahliaWest13, stated in a comment,

"The world's first Divorce Rap Beef officially has a clear winner"

"Today is not the day to bring OFFSET on a stage and yell out -Single Ladies make some noise!, No one wants to pay that man spousal support while he cheats on her😏", another X user added.

"Cardi was helping his career. Cardi was his crutch & now that she left his career is falling apart", a netizen echoed.

Others came to the defense of Offset, reminding that perhaps the reaction from the crowd can be explained more by the song choice than by his split with Cardi.

"That’s not one of his best songs.. that song is boring .. I bet if he performs ric flair drip or bad and Boujee that crowd is moving" a fan suggested.

"Them folks ain’t heard his album," another fan added.

"Oh damn. I like that song", an individual mentioned.

The rapper tried to get the crowd excited by bringing Gunna out to perform at Birthday Bash 2025, but this effort failed to resonate with the crowd.

Offset and Cardi B’s 2024 divorce filing and its aftermath

Offset’s relationship with Cardi B has increasingly become the focal point of his public image. Cardi filed for a divorce in 2020, but called it off a few months later.

The breakup rumours occurred after the couple made headlines in June 2023, due to a social media feud, with Offset suggesting that Cardi had cheated on him, a claim that she promptly denied.

In December 2023, both unfollowed one another on Instagram, and Cardi shared posts like:

“You know when you just out grow relationships, I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

In January 2025, Cardi B publicly asked Offset on X to sign their divorce papers after he accused her of trying to ruin his image. They later reconciled, according to a Yahoo article from May 13, 2025. However, Cardi filed for divorce again on July 31, 2024, and as of June 2025, it has not been finalized.

Offset has worked on multiple projects over the past few months. He dropped TEN in February 2025 and, in June, he came back with Bodies, a collaboration with J.I.D featuring a sample of Drowning Pool.

The two singles have built anticipation for his next solo album, reportedly titled Kiari, which he indicated is already complete.

