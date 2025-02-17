Tennis icon Pam Shriver applauded Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary show on social media that aired last Saturday night in the US. She responded to entertainment guru Jarett Wieselman's post and particularly picked out actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus' dog sketch.

"I'm going to be laughing about this Julia-Louis Dreyfus service dog bit all night," Weiselman wrote.

In the comedy skit, Dreyfus, worth some $250 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), interrupted presenters Amy Poehler and Tina Fey posing as an audience member. She talked to a "blind" dog, she called Ricky and explained what was happening on stage.

Later in the sketch, the camera pulled back to reveal Adam Driver seated on the other side of the dog. Dreyfus said:

"I'm here for him - he's blind. So Ricky, the blond woman who just talked - that's Amy Poehler - and the older woman next to her is Tina Fey; and the intense energy that you're feeling to your left is Adam Driver. He's an absolutely incredible actor and right now, he's acting like he's not attracted to me. How are you doing, this is my puppy, here."

Shriver took to X to post an image of Dreyfus mid-sketch, and when a follower asked "What is this?" she replied.

"It’s scenes from Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary show that has been spectacular and made me laugh so hard tonight."

Pam Shriver is a long-time SNL fan and has appeared on the iconic US sketch show

Dow Chemical Classic Finals, 1987 - Source: Getty

64-year-old Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the US's most iconic actresses, known chiefly for her starring role as Elaine Benes in Seinfeld. She also starred as Christine Campbell in The New Adventures of Old Christine and most recently, as Selina Meyer in Veep. Dreyfus is also an SNL regular, and she has won more Primetime Emmy Awards and more Screen Actors Guild Awards than anyone else.

Shriver is a former top professional player but now earns her living as a tennis broadcaster pundit and coach. She was once ranked as high as No. 3 in the WTA rankings, and No. 1 in doubles, often partnering Martina Navratilova. She and Navratilova are the only women's doubles partnership to complete the Grand Slam in a calendar year, winning all four majors in 1984.

Shriver has some history with SNL. She once appeared as an audience member on the show, co-incidentally alongside Poehler and Fey. Her latest X post suggested that she continues to be a part of the legendary US comedy staple.

