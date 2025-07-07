After Stephanie Vaquer's relationship confirmation, two more WWE stars have seemingly established they are dating

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer's relationship was recently confirmed by her real-life boyfriend and fellow wrestler, Myles Borne. Now, two more stars have seemingly confirmed that they are dating. They are none other than Damian Priest and Lola Vice.

Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne's relationship rumors had been doing the rounds on social media until the NXT star himself confirmed it on X/Twitter. Although Vaquer and Borne haven't posted any pictures together on their social media handles, Damian Priest and Lola Vice regularly upload videos and photos to the internet.

With their latest post, Priest and Vice might have just confirmed that they are, in fact, dating. Lola recently uploaded a video on her TikTok, where she was once again seen hanging out with The Archer of Infamy, adding fuel to the fire of their relationship rumors.

Check out their video below:

WWE stars Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice recently teamed up for a match

Ahead of Money in the Bank 2025, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice teamed up to lock horns with Chik Tormenta and Dalys at AAA Worlds Collide. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible performance inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The match ultimately ended in Vaquer and Vice's favor.

Following Worlds Collide, Stephanie Vaquer was once again in action at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She participated in the Women's MITB match alongside some of the biggest names on the roster, including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi. Although Vaquer showcased her amazing in-ring skills in front of a packed crowd, the contest ended in The Glow's favor.

Stephanie Vaquer is currently tearing it up on WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, Lola Vice is still going strong in the black and silver brand. Many believe Vice could be called up to RAW or SmackDown soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the WWE NXT star's future.

