"They look cute together" - Fans are sure Damian Priest is in a relationship with fellow WWE star after recent video

Fans are sure that Damian Priest is currently in a relationship and they have shared their views. This comes after the star was spotted with another WWE name in a recent video.

Damian Priest has been appearing in a few TikTok videos with Lola Vice, and the two have been spotted together more and more recently. The regular videos from the pair, though, have resulted in fans being sure that they are dating, even though there has been no confirmation of the same. While the two were rarely seen together before, they appear to be consistently appearing on social media together now.

Fans were left absolutely convinced that the two of them were together. Some were vocal about exactly that, while others commented on how they looked cute together. A fan also pointed out their Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage. Meanwhile, some fans were just there to point out that Damian Priest was a lucky man because they were convinced that he was with Lola Vice.

Neither of the two stars has come out and stated that their relationship was official, but it does not take much for fans to speculate on the relationship status of different WWE stars, especially as so many of them are currently dating one another.

