  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie Vaquer's real-life boyfriend and fellow WWE Superstar confirms their relationship

Stephanie Vaquer's real-life boyfriend and fellow WWE Superstar confirms their relationship

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 27, 2025 08:49 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is a 2-time WWE champion [Image credits: stars
Stephanie Vaquer is a 2-time WWE champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to confirm his relationship with RAW star Stephanie Vaquer. Rumors about the duo's relationship had been circling on the internet for quite some time. It is none other than NXT's Myles Borne.

Stephanie Vaquer has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. Since signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in July 2024, Vaquer has already won several titles, including the Women's North American Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. She was called up to the main roster after WWE WrestleMania 41 and has since wrestled in several big bouts, including the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE NXT's Lexis King recently uploaded a picture with his girlfriend, writing that he would be hanging out with her at Disney for four days. King also took a shot at Myles Borne, mentioning that he would whip the latter on next week's black and silver brand show. This post caught Borne's attention, and he replied to it, writing that he would be hanging out with his "Chilean queen," which all but confirms his rumored relationship with Stephanie Vaquer, who is from Chile.

also-read-trending Trending
"I’ll be with my Chilean queen. See you soon," he wrote.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out his post below:

Stephanie Vaquer wants to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

During a recent interview with WWE Español, Stephanie Vaquer expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley at a future WrestleMania.

Vaquer also mentioned that she believed there was no other opponent better than The Eradicator for a dream match at The Show of Shows.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania—I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Check out the interview below:

It remains to be seen what is next for Stephanie Vaquer in the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications