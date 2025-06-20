Stephanie Vaquer calls out Rhea Ripley for blockbuster dream match

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently expressed her desire to face former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a dream match. Both Vaquer and Ripley lost the chance to go further in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

On the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Kairi Sane were defeated by Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four Way Match. Similar to The Eradicator, Stephanie Vaquer couldn't qualify further in the competition, losing to Asuka in the Fatal Four Way on this week's edition of the red show. Despite their losses, both women are currently over with the audience.

During a recent interview posted on WWE Español's official Instagram handle, Stephanie Vaquer was asked to name her dream opponent. The former Women's NXT Champion said she could think of many names, but the host asked her to name one that first came to her mind. Vaquer then revealed that she wanted to face Rhea Ripley at a future WrestleMania.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Stephanie Vaquer opened up about receiving a lot of love from WWE fans

During her recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, Stephanie Vaquer said that she was enjoying her time as a babyface in WWE because she had been a heel most of her career.

Vaquer added that she used to enjoy her heel character as well, but she loves the support she receives from fans nowadays on television.

"All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface," she said. "I feel good. I feel good, I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me. I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now," said Vaquer.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a dream match between Vaquer and Rhea Ripley in the future.

