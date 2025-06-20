"Now I feel different" - Stephanie Vaquer explains why she is enjoying her current WWE run; opens up about it

Stephanie Vaquer has opened up about her current WWE run. The former NXT Women's Champion has expressed that she is enjoying her current babyface run after being a heel throughout most of her career.

Vaquer has already competed in multiple marquee matches on the main roster, with her latest outing being the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Unfortunately, she lost in a Fatal Four-Way Match to the returning Asuka. The 32-year-old also did not win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which was won by Naomi.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, she discussed her WWE run and is aware of the love shown by the WWE Universe.

Trending

“All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface," she said. "I feel good. I feel good, I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me. I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now,” said Vaquer. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Stephanie Vaquer opened up about The Bella Twins' influence on the women's division

Stephanie Vaquer acknowledged The Bella Twins for their contributions to the WWE women's division.

During the same conversation, The Dark Angel claimed that Nikki and Brie Bella played a crucial role in paving the way for the next generation. She said:

"You two did a lot for the women's division, so for me it's important, and I appreciate you, thank you, now we can stay here, and for me it's important to how do something for the next generation and the women's division to go up more and more."

Since joining WWE, Vaquer has achieved considerable success, especially on NXT, where she is a former NXT Women's North American Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Her next feud on the main roster is yet to be revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More