"Now I feel different" - Stephanie Vaquer explains why she is enjoying her current WWE run; opens up about it

Stephanie Vaquer has opened up about her current WWE run. The former NXT Women's Champion has expressed that she is enjoying her current babyface run after being a heel throughout most of her career.
Vaquer has already competed in multiple marquee matches on the main roster, with her latest outing being the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Unfortunately, she lost in a Fatal Four-Way Match to the returning Asuka. The 32-year-old also did not win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which was won by Naomi.
Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, she discussed her WWE run and is aware of the love shown by the WWE Universe.
“All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface," she said. "I feel good. I feel good, I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me. I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now,” said Vaquer. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Stephanie Vaquer opened up about The Bella Twins' influence on the women's division
Stephanie Vaquer acknowledged The Bella Twins for their contributions to the WWE women's division.
During the same conversation, The Dark Angel claimed that Nikki and Brie Bella played a crucial role in paving the way for the next generation. She said:
"You two did a lot for the women's division, so for me it's important, and I appreciate you, thank you, now we can stay here, and for me it's important to how do something for the next generation and the women's division to go up more and more."
Since joining WWE, Vaquer has achieved considerable success, especially on NXT, where she is a former NXT Women's North American Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Her next feud on the main roster is yet to be revealed.