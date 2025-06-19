"For me it's important" - Stephanie Vaquer sends message to The Bella Twins days after Nikki Bella's WWE return

Stephanie Vaquer had a message for The Bella Twins, crediting them for paving the way for the WWE women's division. Nikki and Brie Bella are former Divas Champions and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Nikki Bella appeared on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, where she namedropped multiple superstars, including Stephanie Vaquer. Within minutes, she was confronted by Liv Morgan, who wasn't happy with the former Divas Champion for not mentioning her name. Morgan then planted Bella with an Oblivion.
Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Stephanie Vaquer expressed her gratitude for the Hall of Famers, stating the importance of their contribution to the business and the women's revolution in wrestling.
"You two did a lot for the women's division, so for me it's important, and I appreciate you, thank you, now we can stay here, and for me it's important to how do something for the next generation and the women's division to go up more and more," said Stephanie Vaquer.
Nikki Bella opens up about pronouncing Stephanie Vaquer's name wrong
Nikki Bella was criticized for the way she pronounced Stephanie Vaquer's last name during her appearance on Monday Night RAW.
Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Divas Champion admitted that she was bad at pronouncing names. She said:
"Well, when I would repeat it after her, she's like, 'Perfect.' I was saying it amazing, but then you get in your head and then I'm like, 'Wait, I can't let myself be hooked on just one last name or then I'm going to mess everything up.' Because you know, I wanted to say a bunch of people's names, and so I didn't want to get too hooked on hers. But then I was asking people like, they're like, 'No, you just say it like Vaquer, like think care at the end.' You know, and then I'm like, 'Okay.' But then I wanted to say it with some spice, so I got to work on that. I'm so bad, like pronouncing, you and I with our pronunciation at times."
Nikki Bella's WWE plans after her return could be on hold, considering that Liv Morgan suffered an injury on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Their feud could be postponed until the 31-year-old is ready to return.