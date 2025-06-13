Nikki Bella finally opens up about major botch during WWE RAW return

Nikki Bella made a major botch during her WWE RAW return. The Hall of Famer has finally opened up about it.

Nikki Bella is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in WWE. She was involved in several iconic moments and played a crucial role in taking the women's division to the next level. Although she is no longer an active performer and now dedicates most of her time to her ventures outside the company, she made a return to WWE RAW this past week. During the segment, she namedropped a couple of the current female stars in the company. While doing so, she mispronounced Stephanie Vaquer's name, which went viral on social media.

The WWE legend discussed the botch on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, stating that she practiced the name several times before the segment. She even asked La Primera about her last name.

"Oh my gosh, and then even though it's only a few people that have said stuff, but I can't tell you how many times I went over Stephanie Vaquer. I feel like I'm still saying it wrong. Her last name. I even was asking her, but she says that of course in a beautiful Latina accent."

She further added that when she repeated Stephanie Vaquer's name after hers, she was saying it correctly, but she also didn't want to get too focused on one name, or she would mess up the promo. She finally admitted that she struggles with pronouncing names.

"Well, when I would repeat it after her, she's like, “Perfect.” I was saying it amazing, but then you get in your head and then I'm like, “Wait, I can't let myself be hooked on just one last name or then I'm going to mess everything up,” because you know, I wanted to say a bunch of people's names, and so I didn't want to get too hooked on hers. But then I was asking people like, they're like, “No, you just say it like Vaquer,” like think care at the end. You know, and then I'm like, “Okay,” but then I wanted to say it with some spice, so I got to work on that. I'm so bad, like pronouncing, you and I with our pronunciation at times." [H/T PWInsider]

Nikki Bella reveals that she was nervous during her return to WWE RAW

Nikki Bella has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV over the years and has even stepped into the ring on a few occasions. However, this time on RAW, she had to deliver a promo. During the segment, she was interrupted by Liv Morgan. After a back-and-forth exchange, Liv laid Bella out in the ring.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nikki Bella said that she was nervous about her segment, but once she walked out, she felt at home.

"I was of course really nervous because it's been so long, but it was crazy. And everyone kept telling me, they'd go, 'Nikki, the minute you walk in that arena, you're going to feel at home, and it's all going to come back,' and it was so true," Bella said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will compete at WWE Evolution.

