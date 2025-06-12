Nikki Bella opens up about her return to WWE RAW

WWE veteran Nikki Bella made a massive return on this week's Monday Night RAW. The former Divas Champion has since opened up about appearing on the flagship show.

On the June 9 installment of RAW, Bella promoted the Evolution II Premium Live Event. She praised the women's division by specifically name-dropping Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY, among others, but notably left Liv Morgan out of the conversation. This oversight prompted The Judgment Day member to confront the veteran in a fiery promo exchange. The segment ended with Morgan taking out the Fearless with an Oblivion.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Nikki Bella stated that she was initially very nervous after being away for a long time. She described how, just as many told her, the moment she stepped into the arena, it immediately felt like home.

"I was of course really nervous because it's been so long, but it was crazy. And everyone kept telling me, they'd go, 'Nikki, the minute you walk in that arena, you're going to feel at home, and it's all going to come back,' and it was so true," Bella said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

The WWE Hall of Famer added that she'd received several messages from well-wishers who were very happy to see her make her return. She also noted how happy it all made her feel.

"It felt so good. I can't tell you how many text messages I've gotten today, like, 'Girl, it was like you were just right back in it. You could tell that's your happy place.' I've been getting so much love from friends and family, and coworkers saying how natural it was to see me back in there. They all were like, you just seemed so happy and like you were back home," she added. [H/T: PEOPLE]

You can check out the segment between Bella and Morgan in the video below:

Nikki Bella confirms her return to WWE RAW was not a one-off appearance

The Fearless last competed at the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The 41-year-old eliminated Bayley before being ultimately thrown over the top rope by Nia Jax.

That being said, in the same interview, Nikki Bella revealed that her WWE comeback wasn't limited to a single appearance. The former Divas Champion confirmed that fans would indeed witness her back in action again.

"You'll definitely see me for a bit. It's not a quick in and out," she said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

Bella returns at the Women's Royal Rumble 2025:

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE books a program between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan after the events that unfolded on RAW this week.

