Who is Molly Gordon? Everything to know about her character in Oh, Hi!

Oh, Hi!, the latest genre-bending romantic comedy from Sony Pictures Classics, starring Molly Gordon, officially hits theaters today, July 25, 2025, following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.Directed by Sophie Brooks and co-written with actress Molly Gordon, the film is an unconventional take on modern relationships, blending humor, emotional tension, and psychological depth. In Oh, Hi!, Molly stars as Iris, an emotionally sensitive woman whose intense desire to gain clarity in the confusing relationship fuels the odd premise of the film. Actress Molly Gordon expands her creative reach as a co-writer and executive producer with Oh, Hi!. All about Molly Gordon and her role in Oh, Hi!Molly Gordon was born and raised in Venice, Los Angeles, and is known for bringing an emotional depth to female characters in stories that blend humor with heartbreak. Her breakout role was in the supporting roles of Booksmart (2019) and Good Boys (2019), followed by a performance as Maya in Shiva Baby (2020).On television, Gordon has made recurring appearances on Animal Kingdom, Ramy, and the Emmy-winning show The Bear, where she portrayed Carmy's childhood friend and love interest. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post The movie opens with Iris (Molly Gordon) and her boyfriend, Isaac (Logan Lerman), on their way to a weekend retreat in upstate New York. Initially presented as affectionate and slightly awkward, Iris grows hysterical as she learns that her romantic partner, Isaac (Logan Lerman), doesn't view their four-month relationship as exclusive.In an impulse of emotional panic and desperation, Iris chains Isaac to bed, forcing him to remain in the place and face an awkward discussion he had no desire to engage in. What follows is a weekend filled with awkward confessions and intense unravelling that can overturn the usual rom-com twists. At first, the movie appears to be a romantic comedy, but then transitions into a psychological drama with suspenseful elements.More about Oh, Hi! Oh, Hi! is not a typical romantic comedy. The film is co-written by Molly Gordon and director Sophie Brooks, who conceived the idea during the COVID-19 lockdown and drew on their reflections on heartbreak and emotional uncertainty in their twenties.A still from Oh, Hi! (Image via Sony Classics)In a statement to W Magazine on July 23, 2025, Gordon elaborated:“The jumping-off point, was Sophie and I having failed relationships in our 20s. Both of the guys we dated didn’t want to have this closure conversation, and we were like, ‘Ugh, I wish we could force them to have it.”It was this urge to address emotional indecisiveness that led to the idea behind the movie itself.Oh, Hi! had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025, and is set to be released in U.S. theatres on July 25, 2025, via Sony Pictures Classics.