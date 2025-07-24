7 superhero movie sequels that are way better than the original 

Superhero movie sequels can be hard to get right, especially with all the pressure to up the ante after the original. If the original is a masterpiece, the challenge becomes even greater. While some directors buckle under the weight of expectations, others step up to the challenge and deliver a sequel that proves to be way better than the original.

With superhero movies, director and producer changes are common, especially since the movies are a part of a larger franchise and take years to get right. This means tonal shifts, plot inconsistencies, and adjustments can usually be expected.

However, with films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it is safe to say that creating a better sequel is possible.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and other superhero movie sequels that are better than the original

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (2023)

The movie furthers Miles' purpose (Image via Disney+)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is lauded by critics and fans alike as one of the best superhero animated films. The screen popped with neon colors, clever 2D comic book aesthetics, and a strong origin story for a multiverse full of Spider-heroes. So, the pressure on the sequel was immense. However, it delivered, and did so with style.

Across the Spider-verse is a masterclass in how to take a superhero origin story and amp up the stakes. It introduced Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) at the center of it all, and he questioned his existence as a superhero. What happens when the Spiders aren't in agreement? It threatens the very essence of the multiverse.

Infused with fast-paced action, quintessential comedy, and a moral quandary that was critically and commercially successful, this is one of those superhero movie sequels that does not miss. There is high anticipation for the next part in the trilogy, Beyond the Spider-verse.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Chris Evans plays Captain America (Image via Disney+)

While Captain America: The First Avenger set up the superhero's origin story, it is often considered slow-paced and merely just the beginning of something bigger. The Winter Soldier builds on the first movie and The Avengers as a springboard to launch the superhero into greatness.

The Russo brothers shifted the tone, transforming a standard superhero movie sequel into a politically-charged story infused with Captain America's struggles adapting to the modern world. When a S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent is attacked, Steve Rogers, Black Widow, and Falcon must make their way through a web of lies, deceit, and a villain than they could have anticipated.

It is no surprise that this movie is on the list, as it is considered one of the best movies in the MCU, with a record-breaking $93 million opening weekend at the box office in 2014.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) The Dark Knight (2008)

Considered the best movie in the DCEU (Image via HBO Max)

The combination of Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, and director Christopher Nolan cannot really go wrong, and The Dark Knight uses their creative brilliance to deliver the perfect superhero movie sequel after Batman Begins. Batman's heroics begin to blur the line into vigilantism when a new, sinister villain named Joker wreaks havoc on Gotham City. Who will come out stronger?

Nolan goes beyond creating an action-packed superhero movie. The characters battle their morality, especially the superhero, who deconstructs his identity as just the good guy. Its aesthetically dark undercurrent, combined with Ledger's iconic performance, stands out in every scene. It is critically and commercially celebrated as one of the best movies in the DC Universe.

Where to watch: HBO Max

4) The Suicide Squad (2021)

The cast of The Suicide Squad (Image via HBO Max)

Suicide Squad tanked at the box office and with DC aficionados, so the reprise, The Suicide Squad, was automatically expected to be a step up, or even a do-over. However, James Gunn brought more than just that to the table. He created a zippy premise, crackling chemistry between the ensemble cast, and a visually immersive superhero movie sequel that lit up the big screen.

Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, and others are supervillains tasked with a dangerous search-and-destroy mission. The premise allows Gunn to create scenarios brimming with mayhem and hilarious interpersonal dynamics. The comic-to-movie vibe is captured perfectly with the visual storytelling, and its ambitiousness delivers results.

Where to watch: HBO Max

5) Spider-Man II (2004)

Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in the movie (Image via Disney+)

Toby Maguire's original Spider-Man is by no means a bad movie. In fact, it is a pop culture phenomenon that set the stage for a deeper exploration of Peter Parker's character. That's exactly what the superhero movie sequel delivered. Sam Raimi's directorial vision allowed for greater emotional depth and inner conflict.

Instead of just being a regular superhero, Peter Parker's struggles with balancing his alter ego take center stage. The movie capitalizes on the original, with its refreshing pacing and darker tones, especially Alfred Molina's portrayal of the jaded and vengeful Doc Ock. While the original is superior in some ways, the sequel is a solid step into the superhero's lore.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) Superman II (1980)

Reeve as Superman in the superhero movie sequel (Image via HBO Max)

The gap between Superman: The Movie and Superman II is narrow, and it all comes down to personal preference. The original is a timeless tale that redefined generations of superheroes who came after, and Christopher Reeve remains a cornerstone for the ideal Superman. However, in some ways, the superhero movie sequel is better.

While the production woes and director changes (from Richard Donner to Richard Lester) did affect the movie's tonality, Reeve delivered an emotionally immersive performance, convincing fans of the struggles with his duality. Clark Kent just wants to be with his love, Lois Lane, but his destiny as Earth's protector awaits.

Moreover, the sequel introduced iconic villains in General Zod, Ursa, and Non with fast-paced action that makes it an entertaining watch and an even better rewatch.

Where to watch: HBO Max

7) X2: X-Men United (2003)

Hugh Jackman in the superhero movie sequel (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Bryan Singer took the tension up a notch with a superhero movie sequel that was the main piece of the puzzle after the original, which was a prologue for what was to come. Magneto, Xavier, and the rest of the X-Men must fight their new formidable enemy, Stryker, who stands in the way of their future. The premise is ambitious, and Singer delivers.

The tense pacing and visual effects are miles ahead of the original. However, more than that, the movie is an in-depth exploration of identity, nature vs. nurture, and a commentary on the dark side of power. It is one of the best X-Men movies, and its premise uses their origin stories to deliver something bigger.

Where to watch: Disney+

Superhero movie sequels that work better than the original have created a long-lasting fandom that stands the test of time.

