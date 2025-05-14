How to watch Snow White (2025) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

Disney's Snow White (2025), the live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated film, is available for home streaming. Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and directed by Marc Webb, the film opened digitally on May 13, 2025. This makes it available for audiences to purchase or rent the film online through major platforms.

For those needing physical copies, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD are scheduled for June 24, 2025. For Disney+, Snow White is not yet streaming on the platform, but judging by previous Disney releases, it should be by late June or early July 2025.

Digital release date and platforms

Snow White (2025) was released digitally for purchase and rent on May 13, 2025. The film is now available on several digital platforms, as reported by Forbes, including:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Fandango At Home

Microsoft Store (U.S. only)

The movie is available to buy for $29.99 and rent for $24.99 on Amazon. Prices are slightly different on each platform.

The Blu-ray release comes with several bonus features. These differ between platforms but typically include a sing-along version, deleted scenes, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. These extras tell us more about how the movie was made and give us a closer look at the cast and crew.

Physical release: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Disney is scheduled to release the movie physically on June 24, 2025, on physical media. These are:

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray

DVD

The physical copies will have the same bonus content as the digital releases. The physical editions come with a two-movie set featuring the live-action movie released in 2025, paired with the original movie from 1937.

This physical edition provides fans the opportunity to contrast the two versions and discover how the story has been revamped for contemporary audiences.

Streaming on Disney+: Tentative timeline

Currently, Snow White (2025) has not been streamed on Disney+. Disney has yet to declare a streaming release date.

But according to recent trends, digital-to-streaming windows are usually six to eight weeks. Mufasa: The Lion King, for instance, was included on Disney+ about three months following its digital release.

According to this timeline, Snow White should be released on Disney+ by late June or early July 2025, although this is not confirmed.

Bonus features and special editions

As reported by Decider and other sources, both the physical and digital copies of the movie are packaged with bonus material, which includes:

Sing-Along Version – Songs with on-screen lyrics during the movie.

– Songs with on-screen lyrics during the movie. Deleted Scenes – Three scenes named Anguish and Opportunity, Danger in the Woods, and Hunt for Snow White.

Behind-the-scenes featurettes:

Fearless, fair, brave, and true: Making Snow White – Interviews with the cast, director Marc Webb, and crew.

– Interviews with the cast, director Marc Webb, and crew. Merry tunes – Music-centric, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

– Music-centric, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Fairy tale fashion – Costume design behind-the-scenes with designer Sandy Powell.

– Costume design behind-the-scenes with designer Sandy Powell. Bloopers – Behind-the-scenes and candid shots during filming.

– Behind-the-scenes and candid shots during filming. Commentary and additional footage – Features information on set design, character development, and song production.

These features offer more information regarding the creative decisions made while in production.

How to watch Snow White (2025) at home: Step-by-step guide

Select a platform – Pick where you'd like to view it: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, or the Microsoft Store.

Buy or rent – Buy for $29.99 or rent for $24.99 as of May 13, 2025.

Wait for physical copies (Optional) – Wait for June 24, 2025, for the 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD release.

Streaming option – Watch for Disney+ in late June or early July 2025.

In a nutshell, Snow White (2025) is currently available for digital rent or purchase on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. A physical release, in the form of a two-movie set with the classic 1937 film, is coming on June 24, 2025.

The film is currently not available on Disney+, but it will come to the streaming service later in the summer. Bonus content is present in both digital and physical releases, giving fans extra value and a look behind the scenes of the making of the film.

