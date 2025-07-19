Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date delayed: Is there a new date yet?

The highly anticipated third installment of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has officially been delayed once more. Sony Pictures Animation recently confirmed that the film will now be released on June 25, 2027, instead of its previously scheduled release date of June 4, 2027.Initially teased as a two-part follow-up to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), this final entry has suffered years of delays, putting the patience of an international fanbase to the test. However, this latest delay is not due to production setbacks. Producer Chris Miller offered a simple explanation on X:&quot;(Better IMAX window).&quot;A still from the movie (Image via Instagram/sonypicturesin)This tactical change is to achieve a better IMAX release window and align with peak school holiday attendance. Besides receiving the best possible IMAX slots, the new release date is placed at the center of the U.S. summer vacation period, increasing its chance of attracting a larger family audience.Given the franchise's history of exceeding expectations, the delay appears to be a logical move, one that could increase the international reach and box-office potential.Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's new release date explainedSpider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially revealed in 2021 as the second part of a two-part sequel to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which rebranded the visual and narrative landscape of animated superhero movies.The second movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was released in June 2023 to universal acclaim and ended on an action-packed cliffhanger, with protagonist Miles Morales stranded in a different universe. The third movie was originally scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, but was delayed due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and the resulting SAG-AFTRA strike. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese labor movements brought a significant portion of Hollywood production to a halt, not only for live-action films but for major animation projects as well.After a long silence, Sony announced at CinemaCon 2025 that Beyond the Spider-Verse would be released on June 4, 2027, positioning it as a summer blockbuster. However, it has since been pushed back again to June 25, 2027, to enable better IMAX positioning and align itself with the peak school holiday season.About the movie: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-VerseA still from the movie (Image via Instagram/sonypicturesin)Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third and final installment in Sony Pictures Animation's acclaimed Spider-Verse series.The film will continue the story of Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man from Brooklyn, whose journey through the multiverse began in Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and expanded into an emotional narrative in Across the Spider-Verse (2023).The movie is supposed to carry on the cliff-hanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, where Miles was left in an alternate universe, Earth-42, where he confronted the darker version of himself that had turned into the Prowler. Meanwhile, Gwen Stacy and multiverse Spider-Heroes would find Miles and rescue him, leading to the ultimate clash with both inside and outside forces.The story will also explore the internal struggle between the Spider-Society, especially Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099), and his belief in preserving canon events even at the cost of personal sacrifice. Finally, the film centers on Miles’ struggle to break free from predetermined fate and forge his own path.Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now set to release globally starting on June 25, 2027.