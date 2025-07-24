Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credit scene drops major clues about two iconic characters joining the MCU

The mid-credit scene in Fantastic Four: First Steps has sparked widespread attention after revealing potential clues about two major characters who may enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s first family into the current MCU continuity, and while the film keeps its narrative focused, the final scenes suggest significant developments ahead. The film’s mid-credit scene teases the arrival of Franklin Richards and Victor Von Doom.

The mid-credits scene in Fantastic Four: First Steps was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. As confirmed by Kevin Feige in a statement to Screen Rant published on July 21, 2025, it takes place four years after the film’s events. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) is seen reading to her son Franklin inside the Baxter Building.

After briefly interacting with H.E.R.B.I.E., she hears a noise and finds a cloaked figure holding Doctor Doom’s silver mask while sitting with Franklin. The man’s face is not revealed, and he speaks no lines, but his presence and posture imply purpose.

The mid-credit scene in Fantastic Four: First Steps serves more as a callback than a plot development. However, the significance of Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom’s on-screen introduction together lays the foundation for multiverse-level consequences in upcoming MCU entries. The scene featuring Doom is tightly connected to the future of the Avengers franchise and the unfolding events of Marvel’s Phase Six.

Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Franklin Richards' potential in the MCU

Sue Storm shares a quiet moment with baby Franklin in Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the future of the MCU begins to unfold. (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Franklin Richards is introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps as the child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Born after the Fantastic Four gain their powers from cosmic radiation, Franklin’s origins are intrinsically tied to the same storm that transformed his parents. By the time of the mid-credits scene, Franklin is four years old and portrayed as calm and curious, sitting with his mother as she reads him The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Earlier in the film, Galactus is revealed to be targeting Franklin, seeking to consume his energy as a substitute for devouring planets. This narrative establishes Franklin as a mighty being with potential far beyond human limits.

His interaction with Doctor Doom in the credits is brief but deliberate, suggesting that Doom is aware of this latent power. Franklin does not flinch when approached, implying a connection or a sense of safety, even in the presence of an ominous figure.

Fan speculation on Reddit notes that Franklin’s powers may include reality manipulation, an ability that aligns with interpretations of the character from Marvel Comics. This positions him as a critical figure in Marvel’s multiverse arc, possibly connected to incursions or the stabilization of Earth-828.

Fantastic Four: First Steps confirms Doctor Doom's arrival

Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Doctor Doom’s appearance, though silent and brief, marks one of the most significant character introductions in the MCU’s recent history. In the scene, he wears a green cloak and holds his silver mask, revealing only his back as he kneels before Franklin. This is the first on-screen confirmation of Doom’s presence, with Marvel having previously announced Robert Downey Jr. as the actor set to portray him during San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Kevin Feige confirmed that the Russo Brothers directed this scene during production on Avengers: Doomsday, suggesting the mid-credit moment serves as a direct narrative bridge between the two films. Although Doom says nothing, his appearance is not meant to tease a confrontation but to signal long-term involvement. The mask and cloak are designed with minimalist features, sparking debate among fans regarding their similarity to past designs and possible symbolism.

In the comics, Doom has a long history with the Fantastic Four, particularly Reed Richards. Fantastic Four: First Steps, however, introduces a fresh dynamic by positioning Doom’s interest not in the team as a whole but in Franklin. This decision aligns with the MCU’s current multiverse theme and suggests that Doom’s motivations may involve harnessing or influencing cosmic entities.

Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom may define the next MCU phase

The presence of Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four: First Steps connects the film directly to Marvel’s Phase Six roadmap. According to a TechRadar report published on July 22, 2025, Matt Shakman designed the film as a standalone story set in Earth-828, allowing it to explore its own themes without dependence on prior MCU entries. However, the mid-credit scene contradicts the film’s self-contained nature by setting up a crossover with Avengers: Doomsday.

Many fans suggest that Franklin’s abilities, combined with Doom’s arrival, may initiate a new arc involving dimensional travel and incursions. The Thunderbolts mid-credit scene, which shows a spacecraft entering Earth-616, may be linked to the Fantastic Four’s ship. This sequence of events implies that Doom may be following Franklin across universes, either to capture or manipulate his power.

These scenes reflect Marvel’s strategy of introducing long-term threats gradually, similar to how Thanos was unveiled in earlier phases. Instead of a direct confrontation or dialogue, Doom’s presence functions as foreshadowing, indicating that his full involvement will begin in Avengers: Doomsday.

While the scenes do not explain everything, they set up critical questions about Franklin’s role in the multiverse and Doom’s long-term plans. As the MCU moves forward, these two characters may become central to how Marvel navigates its multiverse narrative and introduces future cosmic-level conflicts.

What did you make of Doctor Doom’s silent debut and Franklin Richards’ potential in the MCU? Do you think they’ll play a central role in Avengers: Doomsday? Drop your theories, predictions, or questions in the comments below.

