“No-homework-required” — Kevin Feige talks about The Fantastic Four: First Steps and how it commences Phase six

Marvel Studios is hitting reset. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU enters Phase Six—but this time, no prior viewing is required. In a recent press conference as reported by Deadline, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the film is designed to be accessible to everyone, newcomers and long-time fans alike.

“It’s a no-homework-required, go see the movie. It’s literally not connected to anything that was made before. It kicks off Phase Six,” Feige said.

This standalone approach marks a shift from Marvel’s dense, interconnected storytelling, which in recent years has left casual viewers overwhelmed.

All the details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie

Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps a stand-alone film?

Still from the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Feige describes the film as Marvel’s first true standalone since Iron Man (2008). In the post-Endgame era, audiences have had to follow dozens of films and shows just to stay caught up. Between 2020 and 2023 alone, Marvel released over 100 hours of content across film and TV—twice as much as during the entire Infinity Saga. Feige remarked that it was “too much.”

This led to “Marvel fatigue,” where fans weren’t sure what they needed to watch to keep up. The Fantastic Four: First Steps addresses that directly by narrowing the focus to its core team—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm—plus the debut of Franklin Richards.

"It's all new. It's new characters in a new world to our universe. It's our 37th MCU film and yet, really, the first standalone that we've done, setting up its own new, established universe. And we had a refrain that Matt [Shakman, director] would often use: there's no homework required," Feige said.

These characters have no prior MCU screen time, and the alternate-universe setting lets them breathe without the burden of existing canon.

What is the release date of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in UK cinemas on July 24, 2025, followed by a US release on July 25. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, the film will arrive on Disney+ later in the year and will screen in IMAX and Dolby Cinema formats to highlight its retro-futuristic aesthetic.

As the 37th MCU film and the first in Phase Six, it offers a clean entry point into a reimagined Marvel universe, set in an alternate reality known as Earth-828.

Why the Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four have deep roots in Marvel Comics, but their film adaptations—until now—have underwhelmed. With rights now back under Marvel’s control, Feige saw an opportunity to do it right.

“Why Fantastic Four? Because it’s Marvel’s first family... Every crossover movie we’ve made in the Infinity saga, Civil War, leading to Infinity War and Endgame, which is really the Infinity saga from the comics, the Fantastic Four were huge players in those comics and obviously we couldn’t do that then,” Feige said.

Feige also teased that Franklin Richards, the young son of Reed and Sue, will be a major presence going forward. In the comics, he’s one of the most powerful mutants in existence—able to reshape reality. While his future role isn’t confirmed, the implication is clear: he matters.

There's no more multiverse confusion

By setting the film in Earth-828, Marvel wipes the slate clean. This universe has no ties to Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, or Loki—allowing a fresh start without retcons or convoluted timelines.

The result is a more focused narrative, one that values character over cameos and story over spectacle.

Who are the cast and characters in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via Getty)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast includes:

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing

Julia Garner as Silver Surfer

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

While this team will return in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, First Steps is all about laying a grounded emotional foundation.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps all about?

At its core, this is a story about family, both found and biological. That dynamic—messy, flawed, and full of love—is what sets the Fantastic Four apart from other teams.

Feige added (via GamesRadar),

"Everything you need to know about the Fantastic Four you learn in the first 10 minutes of this movie, which is, they're family, and they're humans and they're emotional and they have flaws, and they love each other and they want to help."

Tonally, the film leans into hope and optimism, pushing against the darker, more cynical trend of modern superhero media. Feige even praised James Gunn’s Superman for embracing sincerity and simplicity.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks a bold new chapter for the MCU, launching Phase Six with clarity and heart. Debuting in July 2025, the standalone story offers no-entry barriers, embracing optimism, family, and retro-futuristic flair.

