Superman soars high at the box office with $217M global opening collections

Superman has returned to the big screen, accompanied by a strong global box office performance. The latest reboot of the DC superhero franchise, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. The film premiered globally on July 11, 2025, and earned $217 million worldwide in its opening weekend, including $122 million from domestic markets, as reported by Deadline.

The story follows Clark Kent as he navigates public skepticism after Lex Luthor, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, manipulates public opinion against him. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and features Krypto the Superdog.

Moreover, the film marks the official launch of the new DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. With the film opening to glowing reviews and massive ticket sales, fans and filmgoers are anticipating a new interconnected franchise built on storytelling, heart, and what it really takes to be a hero.

Superman scores DC's biggest solo debut yet

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult (Image via Getty)

Superman stormed into theaters with a heroic debut, raking in $122 million domestically and $95 million globally, totaling $217 million in global ticket sales across its opening weekend. This makes the film the third-biggest debut of 2025, trailing behind A Minecraft Movie ($162M) and Lilo & Stitch ($146M), both Warner Bros. releases.

The new Superman reboot also claimed several records. It delivered the biggest opening for a solo Superman film ever, surpassing 2013’s Man of Steel, which earned $116.6 million domestically. It’s also James Gunn’s second-highest opening behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Peter Safran’s largest debut to date, beating Aquaman’s $67.8 million.

A strong start for DC's new era

While Superman didn’t take the crown for Warner Bros.’ biggest opening of the year, its $217 million global debut marks a confident step forward for the rebooted DC Universe.

The $122 million domestic haul landed comfortably within industry projections and placed the film between the openings of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and DC’s last major hit, The Batman. It’s a solid foundation for what Warner Bros. and DC Studios hope will be a long and successful new chapter.

The fantastic competition ahead

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via Getty)

Though Superman is off to a promising start, it faces competition just around the corner. Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in two weeks, is generating serious social media buzz.

Some even liken it to a mini “Barbenheimer” moment for superhero fans. If that crossover energy sustains, it might work in Superman’s favor, as enthusiastic audiences could opt to revisit the Man of Steel during that same period.

Superman vs. other films in cinemas

Despite an impressive domestic debut, the superhero film's international box office fell short of expectations. The film brought in $95 million from 78 markets, with some analysts citing fierce competition from Jurassic World Rebirth as a factor. Universal’s Jurassic earned $68 million overseas during the same period, pulling audiences away from DC’s reboot.

Superman also faced stiff competition from Apple’s F1, another Warner Bros. release, which added $13 million domestically in its third weekend and continues to draw strong global interest with $38.5 million overseas. With a worldwide total nearing $400 million, the racing drama is proving to be a popular choice among audiences.

While superhero and action tentpoles continue to dominate, animated films are still drawing families to theaters. Universal/DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon reboot brought in $7.8 million in its fifth weekend, reaching $239.8 million domestic and $560 million global box office collection. Meanwhile, Pixar’s Elio added $4 million, though its total has stalled at $117 million worldwide, making it one of Disney’s underperformers this year.

Superman has done more than save the day — it has saved a franchise. With a global debut of $217 million, positive reviews, and rekindled audience interest, the film represents a significant milestone for both the superhero genre and DC Studios. As the first chapter of a new universe, it honors the past while forging a bold, heartfelt future.

For a hero whose greatest strength isn’t flight or heat vision, but hope, the new film has delivered exactly that to the DC Universe.

