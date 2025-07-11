Supergirl’s drunk appearance in Superman has raised the anticipation for her upcoming film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Milly Alcock’s surprise cameo as Kara Zor-El in James Gunn’s Superman has officially introduced Supergirl into the DC Universe, offering fans a first look at her character. Appearing briefly at the end of the film, a visibly drunk Kara arrives at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto.

Drawing directly from the 2021 comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, this scene lays the groundwork for Alcock’s upcoming solo film, scheduled for release in July 2026. James Gunn has emphasized the contrast between Superman’s stable upbringing and Kara’s traumatic past, setting the stage for a distinctly different journey.

Milly Alcock officially debuts as Supergirl in the DCU

Milly Alcock officially joins the DC Universe as Kara Zor‑El in a surprise cameo at the conclusion of Superman, which debuted on July 11, 2025. Kara makes a chaotic entrance at the Fortress of Solitude, crashing through the icy walls while drunk. She slurs as she demands to know where her dog, Krypto, is.

The scene turns playful as she tackles Krypto, while Superman, amused, remarks to his robots,

“She likes to party on planets with red suns. Because we can’t get drunk under yellow ones.”

The scene is short, yet it makes an impact on longtime DC fans. It mirrors the tone of the Woman of Tomorrow comic, on which the new movie is based. The scene also establishes that Krypto, previously supposed to be Superman's loyal sidekick, is actually Kara's, laying groundwork for new character relationships.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources on December 21, 2024, Gunn said the following about Alcock's casting,

"Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to [co-president and co-CEO] Peter [Safran] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Supergirl’s cameo in Superman connects to her upcoming solo film

Supergirl’s post‑credits appearance in Superman directly ties into her solo film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, arriving on June 26, 2026. This scene echoes the comic’s premise of Kara partying under red suns, wrestling with Krypto, and asserting her messy, unconventional character.

In an interview with ComicBook on June 28, 2025, Director and DC Studios co‑CEO James Gunn distinguished Kara and Superman, describing:

“But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them. And that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents that loved him and an easygoing upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways.”

“And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s, she’s had a real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated, ” he added.

In the upcoming movie, Kara Zor-El is played by Milly Alcock in an adaptation of Tom King's award-winning comic miniseries. It sees Kara on a journey through space after she meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, a fierce young girl who seeks to avenge her father's death.

As Kara explores alien worlds and enemies like warlords, she is compelled to confront her trauma and her own identity. Her loyal dog, Krypto, accompanies her. Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham join the supporting cast, with Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) as director.

