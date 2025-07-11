Superman (2025) ending explained: Does Superman truly conquer or protect earth?

The DC Universe is at a turning point as Superman soars into theaters. Released on July 11, 2025, the movie marks the official live-action start to the new phase of DCU, following the smaller-scale animated series Creature Commandos.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the last movie in the DCEU. In 2023, Superman was made the hero of a new era. The movie, directed by James Gunn, sets the stage for what's to come in the DCU.

In this new version, the story centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet), the famous Kryptonian superhero, as he deals with his past. He must balance his Kryptonian roots with Earth's governments and Lex Luthor's threat.

By mixing personal problems with high-stakes action, the story makes audiences care about Superman's fight against the evil forces that want to destroy the world and his reputation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

As the final scenes unfold, viewers witness the culmination of the numerous crises he faces. By the end, Superman rejects his Kryptonian legacy of domination, chooses to protect Earth, and emerges victorious. His identity as a guardian of Earth solidifies, not just to the world, but within himself, offering a new direction for the DC Universe.

Superman’s last battle: A revelation of truth

A still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The movie’s climax occurs in the third act, where the superhero faces his nemesis, Lex Luthor, in a battle of intellect and power. Not only does Luthor want to launch a terrible invasion, but he also wants to make Ultraman, a clone of the titular hero. People all over the world watch as a twisted version of Superman attacks him, and the hole in Metropolis gets bigger, threatening to destroy the city.

But in a heroic twist, Superman rejects the legacy that Luthor and Krypton’s message tried to impose upon him. Instead, he adopts the values of his parents on Earth, the Kents, which helps him save the world and fix his reputation. Now that he is free from his Kryptonian past, Superman is ready to protect Earth.

The dark turn: Lex Luthor’s manipulations

A still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lex Luthor plays a pivotal role in shaping the film’s events. Using his power and resources, Luthor manipulates both the political landscape and the narrative surrounding Superman. He wants to reveal a message from Superman's real parents, Jor-El and Lara, in which they tell their son to rule the world without mercy.

The new information changes everything about him. He kills giants, and everyone thinks of him as a hero. But what Superman says is very important: he turns down the chance to rule and instead follows the rules he learned on Earth. People now have a better opinion of him because of this.

In a surprising twist, it is revealed that Ultraman, the powerful adversary Superman faces in the final battle, is not just a villain but a clone created by Luthor. Using the superhero's DNA, Luthor crafted Ultraman to be a mindless weapon under his control.

When the real story of Ultraman's past comes out, the fight becomes more personal. After being tricked into fighting against his own creator, the clone is finally thrown into a black hole, which ends the immediate threat. But the question still stands: Will Ultraman's character come back, maybe changed into something even scarier, like Bizarro?

The destruction and restoration of Metropolis

A still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the most intense sequences in the film involves the destruction of Metropolis due to a rift caused by the unstable pocket dimension that Luthor has created. As the black hole gets bigger and bigger, it looks like it will swallow the whole city. The superhero has to deal with both his clone and the terrible results of Luthor's plans.

In the end, Superman, with the help of Mister Terrific, manages to stop the black hole and restore Metropolis, though the damage is still evident. People finally trust him again after Lois Lane and her team at the Daily Planet bravely tell everyone about Luthor's plan to hurt them.

The return of Luthor: Is Lex finished?

Lex Luthor in a still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lex Luthor does not die at the end of the movie, even though he has been badly defeated. His plans to rule the world are stopped when he is arrested and sent to Belle Reve Prison.

His manipulation of public opinion, the creation of a clone, and his role in nearly destroying Metropolis are all exposed. However, Luthor’s arrest doesn’t mark the end of his influence in the DCU.

His role as a strategic mastermind suggests that he may yet play a major part in future storylines, making his imprisonment just the beginning of his long-term impact.

Some of his friends, like Mister Terrific and Metamorpho, also play important roles in stopping the threat. This shows that Superman still has work to do. In the scene after the credits, Kara Zor-El, the cousin, comes back with her dog Krypto. This scene gives us a hint at future Supergirl stories, which will lead to more space adventures in the DC Universe.

What Happens to Krypto and Supergirl?

A still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The last scene shows that Kara Zor-El, who is Supergirl, is taking care of Krypto, Superman's loyal dog. The movie's ending is more fun because of this odd turn of events.

Krypto has been with him the whole movie. It is shown that the superhero took care of Krypto, but Kara actually owns him as a pet. After joking around and having a good time, Kara and Krypto take off together, starting a new story in the DCU. This scene hints that Supergirl will be in later movies, which will add to the growing list of heroes.

The movie is currently running in theaters.

