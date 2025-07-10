"How woke is Hollywood gonna make this character?" — Former Superman star Dean Cain reacts to James Gunn's remarks on Superman (2025)

James Gunn's new Superman film, slated for release on July 11, 2025, has sparked new controversy not because of spoilers or trailers, but because of what the director said about the film's themes.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview, Gunn referred to the superhero as an immigrant and explained that the movie was actually about "basic human kindness," something he felt was disappearing from the world in recent times. Though his intention appeared to be in terms of retaining the original values of the character from the comics, the comments have been met with mixed responses from fans.

Many have been accusing Gunn of making the character a poster for "woke-ness" or promoting political agendas. Dean Cain, who starred as the Man of Steel in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, also shared his thoughts on the comment publicly.

Cain made those comments during an interview with TMZ published on July 9, 2025, where he expressed his concerns about the film's "immigrant" framing.

"How woke is Hollywood gonna make this character?" he asked.

Cain was seemingly disappointed at the political context Gunn provided for Last Son of Krypton in the upcoming movie and warned that the remarks might deter some fans from watching it and even affect its box office performance. The controversy arrived just days before the movie is set to hit theaters.

What did Dean Cain say about James Gunn's Superman comments?

Dean Cain as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Dean Cain spoke with TMZ on July 10, 2025, about the direction the superhero was taken by James Gunn. He said that he was initially excited to watch the movie until Gunn made the political comments.

Cain described Gunn's words on how the Man of Steel was an immigrant and a symbol of compassion as unnecessary remarks that might be polarizing to audiences.

"We know Superman is an immigrant – he's a freaking alien," he said.

Cain reasoned that the theme was already part of Superman's history and did not need to be highlighted separately. He added that while he hoped the movie succeeded, injecting political commentary into such an iconic character might alienate longtime fans.

Cain pointed out that the Big Blue Boy Scout has always stood for "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," and believed that the superhero didn’t need a modernized ideological twist.

More details on the new Superman movie explored

James Gunn's rendition of the superhero is more than a standalone reboot of the titular character. It's the first big-screen feature launching the new DC Universe under Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Initially titled Superman: Legacy, the movie ditches the subtitle but keeps its intention of showing Clark Kent struggling to reconcile his Kryptonian past with his human existence on Earth.

It's not an origin story, but more of an examination of a young Man of Steel who has already made strides in both journalism and the superhero life, yet is still trying to find his place in a changing world. The tale follows Clark as he faces new challenges, including a mystical alien menace, government suspicion, and Lex Luthor's secret agendas.

Lex masterminds an international conspiracy against the superhero by revealing a false Kryptonian message portraying him as an invader. In spite of these obstacles, the Last Son of Krypton teams up with other superheroes such as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific to thwart Lex and save the planet.

The movie borrows from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman comics, bringing action and emotion together with contemporary themes.

Cast details of the movie

David Corenswet dons the classic red cape in his role as Clark Kent/Superman, offering a new, younger interpretation of the character. Director James Gunn characterized Corenswet's Kent as approximately 25 years old, older than some previous interpretations, but not yet fully formed. Corenswet also stars as Ultraman, a genetically created Superman clone developed by Lex Luthor.

Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, a canny, indefatigable journalist for the Daily Planet with a complicated romantic relationship with Clark. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, brought to life here as a genius and pathological tech baron who perceives the superhero's presence as a danger to humanity's potential. Hoult's Luthor is calculating, cold, and physically intimidating, inspired by both comic books and real-world figures.

The ensemble cast also includes Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as the outspoken Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as the fierce and grounded Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl.

The Justice Gang, a new group of superheroes in the movie, is backed by tech mogul Maxwell Lord, played by Sean Gunn. Other notable cast members include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman's dog Krypto is brought into being through the use of special effects and modeled after director Gunn's own pet. The movie also features cameos from Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl and John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, tying it into future entries in the expanding DCU.

Interested viewers can watch the movie in theaters starting July 11.

