Superman post-credit scenes explained: How they set the tone for the DCU

James Gunn’s Superman, the first official entry in the new DC Universe under the Gods and Monsters banner, has finally arrived in theaters as of July 11, 2025, and it’s already reshaping expectations for comic book films.

With David Corenswet making his long-awaited debut as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the film represents a distinct approach in terms of tone and theme, bringing honest emotional character, humor, and grounded storytelling to the forefront.

Fans poured into cinemas hoping to see massive reveals, villain origins, or grand DCU tie-ins in the credits, like they have become accustomed to in superhero movies. However, Gunn delivered something different in the post-credit scenes, which were less about the franchise and more about emotional resonance and humor.

Instead of making the last minutes into a teaser reel of the future DC projects, what follows the previous credits in the film is a reflection of Gunn's personal storytelling philosophy.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Superman post-credit scenes. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mid-credits moment: Superman and Krypto on the moon

Midway through the credits, viewers see the image James Gunn shared on X in October 2024—Superman (David Corenswet) sitting silently on the moon with Krypto, gazing at Earth. The powerful scene lasts just 30 seconds but highlights the heavy responsibility he bears and the deep sense of isolation that comes with it.

These are moon images that will take the viewers back to such classic images as Tom King & Andy Kubert with Superman: Up in the Sky, a comic series that equally captures the emotional distance between Earth and its guardian.

Gunn found himself inspired by this and, rather than teasing a sequel or spin-off, he uses the moon to emphasize the loneliness of Superman instead, and adds a bit of a quietly emotional message before the credits roll.

Polygon commented that the scene is an "oddly sentimental image", contrasted by Krypto being chaotic in other areas in the movie. However, that emotional closure in the credits provides the fandom with a sense of aww, at the cost of greater plot stakes.

Also, the movie’s final sequence has Krypto happily abandoning him to go back to his real owner, Supergirl (Milly Alcock), who’s been off partying on other planets.

Superman: A post-credit scene with a purpose

The final post-credit scene, placed after the complete scroll of names and acknowledgements, offers viewers something rare in the superhero genre.

Superman and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) are standing on a Metropolis street and gazing at one of the structures that fractured when the rift opened by Lex Luthor tore in and destroyed the city; Mr. Terrific went backwards and sewed it all back up.

He notices that the ends of the two halves of the building still do not quite fit snapped back together. He and Mr. Terrific both look at it, and Mr. Terrific is visibly becoming more edgy until he exposes him with the obvious mismatch, and he throws his hands in the air and stomps away. He says to himself,

“Darn it! I can be such a jerk sometimes!”

It’s a line played for subtle comic effect that reveals how much Clark worries about hurting someone’s feelings, even when he's technically right. The scene in question has nothing to do with the sequel; there are no Supergirl or Brainiac hints. It does something perhaps more crucial: it reaffirms who he is as a person.

On June 10, 2025, James Gunn spoke with Entertainment Weekly, where he not only confirmed that the movie will have a post-credits scene but also said that it might, or might not, hint at something big in the future. Gunn explained,

"I have a philosophy about post-credit scenes, it's somewhat related to my own mistakes in my time with Marvel."

But to those with an interest in character-driven storytelling, it is a bold declaration of purpose towards the new DC Universe.

James Gunn’s Superman marks a bold new start for DC Studios, focusing more on emotion, character, and story than just big action scenes. This is especially clear in the post-credit scenes, which set the tone for both the film and the future of the DCU.

Superman is now in theaters worldwide. Stay until the end to catch every moment Gunn planned.

