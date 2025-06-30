F1: The Movie records a Box Office success with opening collections beyond expectations

F1: The Movie opened in cinemas on June 25, 2025, and has surpassed all expectations at the box office. The Brad Pitt-led racing drama recorded an impressive worldwide opening, generating over $144 million globally in its first three days.

As reported by Reuters on June 30, 2025, the film earned approximately $55.6 million from the US and Canada alone during its opening weekend. This marks the best domestic opening for an Apple Original Film and the second-biggest opening of Brad Pitt's career after World War Z.

The strong performance of F1: The Movie has been driven by large-format screenings, a dedicated global Formula 1 fanbase, and coordinated marketing efforts by Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film was shot during actual Formula 1 events. In its international rollout across 78 markets, the film grossed around $144 million.

F1: The Movie also represents the biggest launch for Apple in cinemas, following less commercially successful releases like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. Apple's marketing included a discount for iPhone users, integration with Apple Music, and promotion during CEO Tim Cook’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

Warner Bros., which handled theatrical distribution, ran a dual-market strategy that highlighted Pitt’s role in the US and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in international campaigns.

F1: The Movie box office performance in North America

Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of F1: The Movie in Times Square (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

F1: The Movie collected around $55.6 million in the US and Canada over its opening weekend. This figure, reported by Reuters and Variety, confirms it as one of Brad Pitt’s top openings. In North America, the film was released in over 3,800 locations and benefited from IMAX and other large-format screenings.

As reported by Deadline on June 29, 2025, IMAX accounted for 19% of the global box office with $27.7 million. This included $11.1 million from overseas markets, contributing over 12% of the weekend totals in countries such as the UK, Japan, and South Korea. In China, IMAX screenings alone earned $3.8 million, making up 43% of the film’s total opening in the country.

As per Reuters on June 30, 2025, the movie exceeded Boxoffice Company’s pre-weekend domestic forecast of $45 million to $55 million. It registered the biggest debut for a racing film that is not part of an existing franchise, surpassing Talladega Nights' opening. The film earned $25 million on Friday, $17.5 million on Saturday, and $13.1 million on Sunday.

CinemaScore gave the film an "A" rating from audiences, indicating that viewers responded positively during exit polling conducted on opening weekend. The film was also praised for its authenticity, with Brad Pitt reportedly driving F1 vehicles at over 180 mph in real race environments. IMAX represented a significant share of sales, with over half of domestic revenue coming from premium formats.

Apple’s marketing push included in-app push notifications, a discounted ticket promotion through Fandango for iPhone users, and dedicated streaming placements. Unlike traditional studios, Apple leveraged its ecosystem for cross-promotion rather than relying solely on theatrical revenue.

F1: The Movie global earnings and future projections

Cast Promote F1: The Movie in London (Image via Getty)

Globally, F1: The Movie reached $144 million by the end of its first Sunday. This total includes $88.4 million from international markets like the UK, China, Mexico, and Australia. In the UK alone, it grossed $9.2 million, including previews, while China contributed $9 million, marking the biggest Apple opening in that market.

The film opened at No. 1 in 74 out of 78 markets. It outperformed other Brad Pitt films in comparable markets, surpassing titles like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bullet Train. IMAX accounted for 19% of the global box office, generating $27.7 million.

Apple invested heavily in global marketing, including a large-scale press tour and promotional tie-ins. In Latin America, F1 secured a 46% market share. It also saw strong openings in Australia ($5 million), France ($5.4 million), and Mexico ($6.7 million). In Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the film posted record-breaking numbers for an Apple release.

While the reported production cost is estimated at $200 million, some reports place it closer to $250–$300 million, including marketing expenses. Apple views its theatrical efforts as part of a broader content strategy, so profitability may be supplemented by streaming returns on Apple TV+.

F1: The Movie dethroned How to Train Your Dragon from the top box office spot and led over other releases like Elio and M3GAN 2.0. A Variety report published on June 29, 2025, stated that the film now ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing domestic films of 2025 so far. Future revenue growth will determine how close it comes to profitability benchmarks typically expected for large-scale productions.

