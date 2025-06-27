"Give him all the awards right now!": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's cameo in "F1: The Movie"

Fans on social media lauded Fernando Alonso for his cameo in the recently released F1 movie. Sharing footage of him along with Brad Pitt, fans humorously asked "Oscar" for the F1 star for his role in the film.

The F1 movie is a 2025 American sports drama movie with Brad Pitt as its protagonist. It is based on the F1 world championship and was created in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Besides the actors and actresses, numerous F1 figures are also a part of the movie.

Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and many more drivers had small cameos, along with Fernando Alonso. The Aston Martin driver had nearly a two-second appearance in the movie, where he congratulated Pitt.

As the footage surfaced on social media, fans took to their social media account to share their appreciation for Alonso. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "GIVE HIM ALL THE AWARDS RIGHT NOW."

"I'm starting the campaign for Fernando Alonso best actor in supporting role," another fan wrote.

"This wasnt acting Fernando just got confused," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Best newcomer award or something."

Another fan wrote, "Rookie of the Year and Best Supporting Actor"

"And the Oscar goes to," wrote a fan.

Brad Pitt is playing the character of Sonny Hayes, a former racing driver, while Damson Idris is playing Joshua Pearce. The movie was made on a reported budget of $200 million and premiered on June 16, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Brad Pitt lauded Fernando Alonso's former teammate over his role in F1 movie

Brad Pitt acknowledged Fernando Alonso's former McLaren teammate, Lewis Hamilton, for his role in the F1 movie and appreciated his help during the film's shooting. The Ferrari driver is the co-producer of the movie and also acted as a mentor.

Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton, and Damson Idris attend the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025, in New York City. - Source: Getty

"Everyone has had a hand honing this thing, then Lewis coming in for the ultimate ‘smell test’,” says Pitt (via Formula1.com). “I think we’ve got something. It’s really fun, it’s exciting, it’s adventurous, and you feel it. I do. I hope others do too.

“Lewis’ knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He’s been keeping us straight, going, ‘No, that doesn’t fly,’ right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, ‘No, that’s Turn 12, not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight’ – he’s that specific," Pitt further added.

Apple Productions has co-produced the movie, while Hans Zimmer has done the music. Besides Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem have played important roles.

