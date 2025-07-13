7 movies to watch if you loved James Gunn’s Superman

James Gunn’s Superman was released only recently, and it has already won over fans worldwide. Starring David Corenswet in the lead, the movie revolves around Superman's struggles to uphold the mantle of righteousness and justice when Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor turns public opinion against him. The second reboot of the Superman film series masterfully reignites the interest in the DC universe.

Although movie goers had expected Gunn to go all out in terms of bold storytelling, it was still interesting for them to see his vision come to life so vibrantly and fiercely on screen. It cannot be denied that the narrative of Superman wouldn't have the same impact without Corenswet, the 32-year-old actor who is seen wearing the cape with great confidence and pride, almost like it was made for him.

Fans who enjoyed every minute of James Gunn’s Superman should check out the other titles on this list that are action-packed, engaging and emotional.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Dark Knight, Man of Steel and five other movies like James Gunn’s Superman that are heroic and immersive

1) Superman (1978)

Fans of James Gunn's Superman shouldn't miss out on this classic gem (Image via Warner Bros)

It is debatable whether James Gunn’s Superman would exist today if Richard Donner hadn't achieved the kind of success he did with the original Superman back in 1978.

Encompassing Kal-El's journey from Krypton to Earth and his eventual evolution into a superhero, the movie helped set the foundation for Superman's legacy. Christopher Reeve skillfully embodied the unwavering virtues and compassionate personality of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's beloved character.

Like James Gunn’s Superman, the narrative of this movie doesn't solely focus on the titular character. Instead, it ensures that the other familiar characters from Smallville, like Marlon Brando's Jor-El, Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor and Margot Kidder's Lois Lane, are as important to the plot progressions as Clark himself.

Where to watch: Superman can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max.

2) The Dark Knight (2008)

Like James Gunn's Superman, The Dark Knight trilogy reimagined a DC superhero in a new way (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Even before its release, there were a lot of expectations attached to James Gunn’s Superman because DC fans wanted the reboot to represent a fresh new beginning for Superman. This is similar to the case of The Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan.

Like Gunn, Nolan understood the need to revitalize Batman so as to make him and his world relevant to modern audiences. He did so by favoring realism over the typical comic-book movie style that viewers had become accustomed to. With Christian Bale in the lead, the trilogy enthralled fans with its dark themes and gritty narratives.

Like James Gunn’s Superman, The Dark Knight particularly stands out for its riveting portrayal of good versus evil, elevated by an intimidating villain worthy of indignation. Heath Ledger nailed the menacing and chaotic personality of his character with great accuracy, which is why Ledger's Joker is often considered one of the most iconic movie villains of all time.

Where to watch: The Dark Knight is available on HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

3) Man of Steel (2013)

Prior to James Gunn's Superman, Henry Cavill portrayed the role of Superman on the big screen (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Before James Gunn’s Superman, Man of Steel marked the first reboot of the Superman film series. Directed by Zack Snyder, it stars Henry Cavill in the lead. Despite the fact that Man of Steel received mixed reviews, it cannot be argued that Cavill, like Reeve before him, portrayed both personas skillfully - the gentlemanly Clark Kent and the unfaltering mighty defender of planet Earth.

In this movie, Clark learns about where he comes from, and as he struggles to balance his life on Earth and his Kryptonian roots, he has to face an old enemy who seeks to destroy humanity. More than his chemistry with Amy Adams's Lois Lane, viewers felt the dynamic between Clark and General Zod (Michael Shannon) stayed true to the comic book lore, which enhanced the cinematic experience.

Where to watch: Man of Steel can be streamed on Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy, like James Gunn’s Superman, features charming characters (Image via Official Facebook Page)

There was much hype around James Gunn’s Superman because movie lovers recognized the filmmaker's ability to make good superhero movies, and the foundation for that belief was laid after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and Dave Bautista, it also features the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt's Peter Quill and a group of extraterrestrial criminals must work together to stop a fanatical warrior who seeks to control the universe. Similar to James Gunn’s Superman, this movie gained attention for its action-packed narrative and striking visual effects backed by plenty of heart and endearing characters.

The popularity of Guardians of the Galaxy led to two sequels to date - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Where to watch: Guardians of the Galaxy can be viewed on Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix.

5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

This movie, similar to James Gunn’s Superman, is exciting and emotional (Image via Columbia Pictures/Marvel)

Like James Gunn’s Superman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman and Peter Ramsey, invites fans to look at their favorite superhero from a whole new perspective. The first animated film in the Spider-Man franchise, it introduces the concept of Spider-Verse, a shared multiverse of alternate universes.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales' evolution into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Miles has to learn the ropes from Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker and be ready in time for an epic battle to save the multiverse.

While James Gunn’s Superman keeps viewers glued to the screen with striking CGI, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse does the same with innovative animation that augments the fast-paced storyline.

Where to watch: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) The Suicide Squad (2021)

Like James Gunn’s Superman, this movie boasts clever dialogue and memorable characters (Image via Warner Bros)

If there is one thing that becomes clear in James Gunn’s Superman is that the 58-year-old filmmaker has a knack for making stories his own. The Suicide Squad, which Gunn directed back in 2021, is the perfect example of the same.

Before Gunn's standalone sequel, David Ayer's Suicide Squad was released in 2016. Even though the intriguing premise and star-studded cast gained attention from movie goers, it received negative feedback for its confusing plot and inconsistent editing.

However, things turned around for the "Suicide Squad" in 2021. Gunn’s movie not only revived the viewer's interest in the zany supervillains but also made them relatable to garner support as they risked it all in their fight against Starro the Conqueror. This movie, like James Gunn’s Superman, found a way to balance the different elements, like humor, action, intrigue and drama, to tell a cohesive story.

Where to watch: The Suicide Squad is available for streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

7) Thunderbolts* (2025)

This movie, like James Gunn’s Superman, packs plenty of unexpected surprises (Image via Disney Movies)

Superhero movies, including James Gunn’s Superman and Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*, seek to leave their viewers inspired. Starring an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and more, Thunderbolts* is about a group of antiheroes who have to confront their dark pasts in order to find the courage to step up and do the right thing.

Like James Gunn’s Superman, Thunderbolts* prompts viewers to steer away from the traditional perception of a superhero. One of the main highlights of Schreier's movie is the dynamic between the characters who are clearly different from each other. The movie allows for sufficient character development, which helps viewers connect with each member and therefore stay invested in their redemption arcs.

Where to watch: Thunderbolts* is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Fans of James Gunn’s Superman shouldn't miss out on these well-made superhero movies that boast intense fight scenes to build excitement and thoughtful moments to spark discussions.

