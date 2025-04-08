Thunderbolts* (2025): Full list of cast explored

The superhero film Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025, in the U.S., as the final film of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Thunderbolts, a group of antiheroes caught in a trap by an evil CIA head, who forces them to embark on a mission.

The film was officially announced in July 2022 at the San Diego Comic-Con. As Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, majority of the film was shot at the Atlanta Metro Studios and Trilith Studios.

The cast of the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts* includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Sebastian Stan as Buck Barnes. It also stars Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

Main cast and characters of Thunderbolts*

1) Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow

Florence Pugh at the London Fashion Week. (Image via Getty)

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, an assassin trained in the Red Room—a secret Soviet training program led by Dreykov. During an interview with Empire in February 2025, Flrorence stated that her character in Thunderbolts* is an entirely different person as she carries the trauma of past events.

“She’s a completely different person to the person that you’d assume she would be. She’s coming out of a few years of quite traumatic events. Where does that leave a person?” In a team as messed-up as the Thunderbolts, apparently," she said.

Florence's fans can catch a glimpse of her in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan and in Oppenheimer as Jean Tatlock.

2) Sebastian Stan as James 'Bucky' Barnes

Sebastian Stan spotted outside the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Image via Getty)

Sebastian Stan reprises his role as James 'Bucky' Barnes from previous Marvel projects. Also known as the Winter Soldier, he is a supersoldier with a robotic arm and the childhood best friend of Captain America, Steve Rogers.

Previously, Sebastian has starred as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and its 2016 sequel, Captain America: Civil War. Some of his other notable projects, include Pam & Tommy, and The Apprentice, where he portrays the role of the U.S. President, Donald Trump.

3) Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

Olga Kurylenko at the 20th Zurich Film Festival at Opera House. (Image via Getty)

Olga Kurylenko stars as Taskmaster, a member of the titular group with photographic reflexes. With the ability to mimic anyone's fighting style, she performed missions for the Red Room program before being freed by Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Black Widow.

Other prominent projects starring the Ukrainian-born French actress include Oblivion, Extraction 2, the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, and Hitman.

4) David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Florence Pugh and David Harbour at the CinemaCon 2025. (Image via Getty)

David Harbour stars as Red Guardian, another member of the group in Thunderbolts*. He is a Russian supersoldier and a father figure to Yelena. During a conversation with ScreenRant in November 2023, David Harbour explained that the film further explores the complex relationship between Yelena and Alexei.

The American-born actor Harbour is known for portraying the role of Jim Hopper in Netflix series, Stranger Things. He has also appeared in films such as Hellboy, Violent Night, and Gran Turismo.

5) Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image via Getty)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Valentina Fontaine in Thunderbolts*, the CIA director who recruits the group. The film shows her as the antagonist, who has also bought the Avengers Tower from Tony Stark and reused it for government purposes. Valentina is also the ex-wife of the character Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Universe.

Julia is an American actress and comedian with numerous accolades to her name. This includes 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and nine Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is well known for her roles as Christine Campbell on The New Adventures of Old Christine and Selina Meyer on Veep.

Other supporting cast and crew members

Thunderbolts* is helmed by Jake Schreier and the script is written by Eric Pearson. The credited cinematographer for the project is Andrew Droz Palermo and Son Lux has composed the music score. The movie is slated to be distributed globally by Walt Disney Studios.

The supporting cast members include Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a member of the Thunderbolts who failed to succeed Captain America. Hannah John-Kamen features as Ava Starr/Ghost, another member of the group, and Lewis Pullman plays Sentry, an individual with amnesia and superpowers. Wendell Edward Pierce has been roped in for the film as a political figure.

What is Thunderbolts* all about?

Thunderbolts* official poster (Image via Marvel)

The trailer for Thunderbolts*, released on February 10, 2025, is available on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. The trailer shows Valentina appealing to Congress for authority to assemble a group of mercenaries. She believes that in case the Avengers are unable to help the planet, they will require a substitute team to protect them.

Sebastian approaches the tied-up antiheroes to help them stop Sentry, who is destroying their planet with his darker version called Void. His invincible form, Void is shrouded in shadow and spreads darkness where it goes. The viewers can expect a lot of action sequences, as the trailer showcases the titular group on their mission to stop Void.

Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025, in the US. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

