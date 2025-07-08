7 action movies to watch if you liked The Old Guard 2

Netflix's The Old Guard 2 was released on July 2, 2025, as the long-awaited sequel to The Old Guard (2020). Set six months after the events of the first installment, the movie follows Andy (Charlize Theron) and her immortal crew as they fight a mysterious new villain named Discord (Uma Thurman) while understanding Andy's newfound mortality.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the superhero action flick received mixed reviews. On the one hand, the characters were lauded for their performance, while on the other, the movie's abrupt ending left the viewers wanting more. So, for fans who want a bigger taste of action after finishing The Old Guard 2, here are 7 action movies to binge.

Lucy, Atomic Blonde, and other movies for fans of Netflix's The Old Guard 2

1) Lucy (2014)

Johansson in and as Lucy (Image via Netflix)

Lucy's mission as a forced drug mule goes south when the vials break and enter her system. Infused with superpowers like telepathy, telekinesis, and the inability to feel pain, she goes on a quest for revenge. With a clock on her head, she decides to pass on her powers and track down all the drug mules who put her in that situation.

Strong women with superhuman abilities follow The Old Guard 2 fans in Scarlett Johansson's Lucy. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie is a fun watch for action fans who like the genre crossing over into the realm of superheroic grandeur and theatrical stunt sequences.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Theron in Atomic Blonde (Image via Netflix)

MI6 Agent Lorraine Broughton is thrown smack dab in the middle of spies, espionage, and a threat to the Berlin Wall. Her mission? Retrieve a list containing the names of every single active intelligence agent in Berlin from being misused by the enemy. She teams up with MI6 Agent David Percival (James McAvoy) for her high-stakes quest that cannot fail under any circumstances.

Everyone loves Charlize Theron in a powerful yet suave action flick, and Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard 2 fall in the same category. Whether it's her immense screen presence or her ability to pull off intricately choreographed action sequences, fans can rest assured that they will be thoroughly entertained by this David Leitch spy action.

Where to watch: YouTube TV/Prime Video/Apple TV

3) Project Power (2020)

The cast of Project Power (Image via Netflix)

Disaster ensues when the streets of New Orleans are flooded with a new drug called Power that gives the user temporary superpowers. The only ones willing to fight the drug overlords are a motley crew consisting of cop Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), teenage dealer Robin Reilly (Dominique Fishback), and one of the original test subjects, U.S. Army Veteran Art (Jamie Foxx).

Superhuman tendencies meet action sequences that bring the oomph factor in The Old Guard 2 and Project Power. Both movies tackle the changing power dynamics that come with superhuman tendencies through a power-packed premise. While they diverge in terms of storylines, fans will enjoy the similar vibes.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) 6 Underground (2019)

The ensemble cast of 6 Underground (Image via Netflix)

Billionaire Philanthropist Magnet S. Johnson (Ryan Reynolds) has his eye on a new mission: Take down terrorists and criminals the world does not dare to touch. He fakes his own death, resurrects as One, and forms a vigilante group called the Ghosts, consisting of Two, a spy; Three, a Hitman; Four, a parkour expert; Five, a doctor; and Six, a driver. Together, they are the 6 Underground.

The Old Guard 2 and this Michael Bay action flick have many things in common: Group camaraderie, intense action sequences, and a worldwide journey for justice told through a fast-paced screenplay. Fans better buckle up, because they are in for a grand adventure.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)

Thurman in Kill Bill Vol. 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Former assassin, The Bride, wakes up from a four-year coma after what was supposed to be her wedding day because her jealous ex-lover, Bill, attempts to murder her, killing her unborn child. Thirsty with revenge and a sword in hand, she sets off on a quest to kill every single person involved. This Quentin Tarantino flick offers limitless gore, action, and a trip to Japan.

Uma Thurman's presence elevated The Old Guard 2. Her antagonistic role as Discord let her "play with some swords again," as she commented in an interview with Netflix Tudum. Similar to The Bride, Discord is a complex and mysterious character with pent-up frustrations and a single-minded motivation to take down humanity as one of the longest-living immortals.

Where to watch: AMC+/Prime Video

6) Wanted (2008)

Jolie in Wanted (Image via Prime Video)

Wesley Allan Gibson (James McAvoy) spends his days tied to a desk job, unaware that his recently murdered father was in a secret fraternity of assassins. His panic attacks turned out to be high adrenaline, giving him superhuman strength and speed. This makes him the perfect ally to Sloan (Morgan Freeman) and Fox (Angelina Jolie), who want help taking down his father's assassin, Cross.

The Old Guard 2 and Wanted both answer the question: What happens when seemingly normal human beings are actually powerful beings with something to prove? Directed by Timur Bekmambetov and based on Mark Millar and J.G. Jones' novel, this movie is a must-watch for action thriller aficionados.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

7) Highlander (1986)

A still from the fantasy action (Image via Prime Video)

Unaware that powerful immortals are enmeshed in a centuries-long feud, forensic specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) retrieves a piece of an ancient weapon lodged in a car. The search leads them to the immortal Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), who fights to keep Krugan from winning the Prize.

With the right blend of action, fantasy, and mythical adventure, Highlander is right up the alley for The Old Guard 2 fans. While the story might be more mystical than the Theron-starrer, it gives fans an alternative perspective on the concept of immortality in the present day and its ripple effects.

Where to watch: Tubi/Prime Video/Peacock

Fans of The Old Guard 2 can also check out other Charlize Theron action movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Æon Flux.

