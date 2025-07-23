Who is Rachel Rozman? Meet the actor playing the new character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios is preparing to launch a fresh era in its cinematic universe with Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in theaters on July 25, 2025. The highly anticipated film introduces a new original character, Rachel Rozman, portrayed by actor Natasha Lyonne. Rozman's character in Fantastic Four: First Steps is described as a teacher from Yancy Street, the fictional New York neighborhood closely tied to Ben Grimm. While Marvel has not disclosed much about the character’s background, Rozman is said to be an ally of Ben Grimm. She will possibly provide a grounded, human element to a story filled with cosmic threats and alternate realities. Fans are eager to see how she fits into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.About Natasha Lyonne in Fantastic Four: First Steps View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatasha Lyonne, born on April 4, 1979, is an American actress and creative professional with experience across film, television, comedy, and technology. With a career spanning over three decades, Lyonne began her acting career at an early age, appearing in Heartburn (1986), Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and Dennis the Menace (1993). She also worked in indie films such as Slums of Beverly Hills (1998), But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), and the American Pie series. Lyonne earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for her role as Nicky Nichols on the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019). She later co-created, wrote, directed, and starred in the Netflix series Russian Doll (2019–2022) and led the Peacock mystery-comedy Poker Face (2023). She also starred in His Three Daughters on Netflix.Personal life and backgroundLyonne was born in New York City to Jewish parents. She spent part of her early life in Israel before returning to the United States. Her mother, Ivette Buchinger, was the daughter of Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivors. Lyonne later attended the Ramaz School, a Jewish day school in Manhattan. She studied Talmud and Aramaic, but was expelled in high school and later dropped out of NYU’s Tisch School due to financial challenges.At the age of 16, she started living independently. She has been open about personal struggles, including past addiction and health issues. She previously dated Edward Furlong and Andrew Zipern. The actress was in a long-term relationship with comedian Fred Armisen from 2014 to 2022.In 2022, she began dating filmmaker and entrepreneur Bryn Mooser. The pair established Asteria, a studio dedicated to developing animated films while using AI technology and ethically gathered data. Lyonne publicly announced the relationship and their company’s vision in June 2025.What’s next for Rachel Rozman in Fantastic Four: First Steps? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough Marvel has kept much of the character under wraps, Rachel Rozman’s debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps could mark the beginning of a larger role within the MCU. The film, set in a 1960s-inspired alternate Earth known as Earth-828, kicks off Phase Six of the MCU and features the iconic superhero team facing off against Galactus and the Silver Surfer.In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Lyonne shared her excitement about the character keeping Rozman's arc under wraps:“I’m just trying to kind of honor the ways of the Marvel, but I’m very excited about it, and the movie is extraordinary. I think people are going to love it, and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”Whether Rozman will remain a grounded support figure or evolve into something more central remains to be seen. Her presence on Yancy Street, often portrayed as the emotional and cultural heart of Ben Grimm’s story, hints at a deeper connection that could unfold across future Marvel films.As Fantastic Four: First Steps draws closer to release, Natasha Lyonne’s character Rachel Rozman may just become a new fan favorite in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.Also read: How long does The Fantastic Four: First Steps run? Runtime and other details explored.